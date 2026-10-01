SPORTPROSUSA NAMED EXCLUSIVE NORTHEAST PARTNER FOR WSBSPORT 5-A-SIDE SOCCER FIELDS

Soccer Field Concept

SportProsUSA will design, build, and maintain WSBSPORT 5-a-side soccer fields across the Northeast as interest surges after the World Cup

- Thomas Petersen, CEO of SportProsUSAWYCKOFF, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northern New Jersey builder will deliver small-sided soccer from backyards to municipal complexesSportProsUSA, a sports construction and events company based in Northern New Jersey, today announced its partnership with WSBSPORT to bring 5-a-side soccer facilities to the Northeast. Effective September 2026, SportProsUSA is the exclusive WSBSPORT partner for the region.WSBSPORT designs, builds, and delivers small-sided soccer solutions for indoor, outdoor, and multi-sport facilities. With 25 years of experience and offices in Rome, Barcelona, Marseille, and Dover, Delaware, the company has completed projects worldwide, including LabFive (Los Angeles), SoFive (Oakland, Chicago, Rockville, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Brooklin,Cherry Hill, Meadowsville, Mount Laurel), YMCA (Davenport and Anaheim), TOCA (Denver, Loganville, St Louis, Columbus, East Lake, Ricky RIver, Carrolton, Allen) Sportsplex (Bakersfield), Sogility (St Louis, Westfield) PSG Park (Shanghai) among many others. Its turnkey field systems are engineered for heavy-duty indoor and outdoor use.Under the partnership, SportProsUSA provides full service from conception through construction, including design, site preparation, installation, and ongoing maintenance. The lineup spans smaller backyard designs for homeowners and full-size fields for private facilities, clubs, schools, and municipalities. SportProsUSA serves clients from Greene County, New York to Cape May, New Jersey, as well as New York City."After 20 years in the Sports Construction and event space, I am excited to partner with WSBSPORT to bring small-sided soccer to our clients," said Thomas Petersen, Founder and CEO of SportProsUSA. "Soccer has become a hot topic after the success of the World Cup here in North America. Our clients are asking for it, so we wanted to deliver."Pier Francesco Iazeolla, CEO of WSBSPORT, emphasized the quality and efficiency ofSportProsUSA by stating: "SportPros USA is the kind of partner we have been looking for in the USA. Their market knowledge and position in New Jersey is strategic for the growth of our US portfolio. The world cup has made soccer known throughout the country. We expect the 5 a side market to grow exponentially in the next years.”5-a-side soccer is played on a compact, enclosed pitch that keeps the ball in play and the pace fast. The format fits where a full-size field will not, which is why facility operators are adding it to existing gyms, warehouses, and outdoor lots, and why homeowners with larger properties are adding it alongside backyard courts.About SportProsUSAFounded in 2005 and based in Wyckoff, New Jersey, SportProsUSA operates two divisions. Its Construction division designs and builds residential and commercial sports facilities and holds authorized dealer relationships with Sport Court, Connor Sports, Gared Sports, SRG Dominator, and TrueBounce. Its Events division produces large-scale branded activations for clients including the United Nations, Southwest Airlines, Disney, Brookfield, and Chick-fil-A. The company also runs a court maintenance and service program throughout its territory. Learn more at SportProsUSA.About WSBSPORTWSBSPORT is a global specialist brand in the consultancy, design, and construction of sport facilities, with a specialization in 5-a-side soccer. With over 25 years of experience, WSBSPORT offers a complete solution including feasibility studies, market research, financial planning, branding, architectural master planning, and project management. Our state-of-the-art sports equipment and indoor and outdoor soccer pitches, are designed for safety, performance, and customization. We have successfully completed over 300 projects across four continents, ensuring each project thrives under optimal conditions. Our offices are located in Europe and USA, enabling us to provide ongoing support and professional advice globally. For more information, visitMedia Contact:Jazmin Kuan VengWSBSPORTSITE:VIDEO:Phone: + 39 3453284185Email:...

Anna Leigh Hunt

SportProsUSA, Inc

+1 201-485-8520

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SPORTPROSUSA NAMED EXCLUSIVE NORTHEAST PARTNER FOR WSBSPORT 5-A-SIDE SOCCER FIELDS News Provided By SportProsUSA October 01, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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