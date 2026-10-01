Northern Virginia Food Rescue And Sentara Health Partner To Expand Zero Hunger, Zero Waste And Improve Community Health

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Collaboration will help provide nutritious meals for individuals facing food insecurity in Greater Prince William, VA

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Virginia Food Rescue a 501(c)3 non-profit organization currently supporting efforts to reduce food waste and greenhouse gas emissions while increasing food equity and strengthening the local food donation supply chain in the Northern Virginia Region. The organization is proud to announce a partnership with Sentara Health that will help advance a Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, and create meaningful impact for individuals and families across the Greater Prince William region.Through this collaboration, Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) will use a coordinated network of food donors, volunteers, transportation resources, and community partners to rescue fresh produce, dairy, protein, baked goods, shelf-stable items, and prepared foods from grocery stores, distributors, wholesalers, restaurants, farmers markets, and other food industry partners. This food will be quickly redistributed through their network of approximately 145 partner organizations each week, including food pantries, shelters, senior communities, schools, faith-based organizations, and community centers. This effort is expected to increase the amount of food rescued and distributed by NOVA-FR by at least 25% in 2027, as well as enhance the quality and diversity of the food rescued and distributed by adding more fresh produce, dairy, and protein items to its inventory. The collaboration will also improve the efficiency and effectiveness of NOVA-FR's operations by investing in technology, equipment, and training.This partnership addresses the increased rates of food insecurity, helping ensure Greater Prince William has expanded access to quality food and the support they need to live healthier lives.“This partnership represents more than support for a program. It represents an investment in healthier futures for the people we serve,” said Dr. Megan Franco.“As food insecurity rates have increased to 47% in the Prince William region, we are collaborating with Sentara Health to build a healthier, more food-secure region where surplus food becomes an opportunity to nourish people instead of contributing to waste.. Food insecurity in Greater Prince William extends beyond a lack of calories-it is increasingly characterized by limited access to nutrient-dense foods that promote long-term health. Many households' experiencing food insecurity must choose inexpensive, highly processed foods because fresh produce, proteins, and dairy are often inaccessible or unaffordable. Our long-term goal is to ensure that all residents, regardless of income or zip code, have equitable access to healthy, culturally appropriate foods that support overall wellness, reduce health disparities, and improve social determinants of health.”Sentara partners with organizations throughout the communities it serves to help address the social drivers of health that influence health and well-being. By working together, organizations can create sustainable solutions that improve health outcomes and strengthen communities for years to come.About Northern Virginia Food RescueSince inception, Northern Virginia Food Rescue has rescued over thirty-six million pounds of food and mitigated over fifty-eight million metric tons of Co2 emissions. The organization has delivered it to more than 1,700 non-profits partner organizations and reaching thousands of people in need. Northern Virginia Food Rescue operates with a network of volunteers, donors, and partners who share its vision of a community where no one goes hungry, and no food goes to waste.About Sentara HealthSentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit healthcare delivery system, celebrates more than 135 years in pursuit of its mission -“we improve health every day.” Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 25 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 35,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, including 11 hospitals with the prestigious Magnet️ recognition, one Level I and two Level III trauma centers, an ambulatory division with more than 400 sites of care, more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers, more than 10,000 nursing professionals, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves almost 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Additionally, Sentara provided $382 million in Community Benefit in 2025.

Dr. Megan Franco

Northern Virginia Food Rescue

+1 703-822-5205

email us here

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Northern Virginia Food Rescue and Sentara Health partner to expand Zero Hunger, Zero Waste and improve community health News Provided By Northern Virginia Food Resuce October 01, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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