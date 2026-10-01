Call It Closed International Realty Appoints Kaitlyn Seidel As New Texas State Broker

Kaitlyn Seidel joins Call It Closed International Realty as Overall Texas State Broker and North Texas Broker, leading statewide broker operations and regional agent support.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEORICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty is proud to announce the appointment of Kaitlyn Seidel as the company's Overall Texas State Broker and North Texas Broker. Known for her high energy, positive attitude, and exceptional ability to connect with others, Seidel will oversee statewide broker operations while directly leading regional support for agents across North Texas.Seidel approaches real estate with enthusiasm, authenticity, and a commitment to helping professionals thrive. Driven by a passion for continuous learning and growth, she excels at bringing people together, sharing innovative strategies, and fostering an environment where real estate professionals feel empowered and supported."Texas presents incredible opportunities for expansion, and welcoming a high-caliber leader like Kaitlyn to serve as both our North Texas Broker and Overall State Broker is a testament to the strong attraction agents and leaders have to Call It Closed," said Chad Osborne, Co-Founder & CEO of Call It Closed International Realty. "Having an exceptional broker of Kaitlyn's talent, energy, and vision join our leadership team highlights the momentum we are building in Texas and across the country. We are thrilled to have her leading our efforts in such a key market."In her dual leadership role, Seidel will focus on elevating statewide broker governance, expanding regional agent support, and cultivating a collaborative culture for agents throughout Texas."What I love most about CIC is that they genuinely care about their agents. They want them to succeed, provide unmatched support and resources, and have built a culture where people feel truly valued," said Kaitlyn Seidel. "That aligns perfectly with my own values. At the end of the day, I want to help good agents do more business, serve their clients well, and feel supported while doing it. There's so much room for growth in this market, and I'm excited to help build a strong community of agents here."Seidel resides in Richardson, Texas, with her husband, Carter. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys traveling, horseback riding, and spending quality time with family and friends.About Call It Closed:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

+1 801-792-1534

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Call It Closed International Realty Appoints Kaitlyn Seidel as New Texas State Broker News Provided By Dan Macuga, Call It Closed International Realty October 01, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.