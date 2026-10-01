Experior Financial Group Announces Next-Chapter Leadership Structure

Lee-Ann Prickett, Co-founder and Executive Chair of the Board, Experior Financial Group

Co-founder Lee-Ann Prickett takes on the role of Executive Chair; Andrew Pfleiderer steps in as Interim CEO; company promotes technology and compliance leaders

- Lee-Ann PrickettGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group today announced a series of leadership appointments as the company enters its next phase of growth and operational maturity.Lee-Ann Prickett, co-founder of Experior, has moved into the role of Executive Chair of the Board, a structure she helped design. In this role, she will advise the leadership team, participate in the search for the permanent CEO, and remain a champion for the company's agents and the mission she co-founded the company to pursue.Andrew Pfleiderer, Experior's General Counsel, steps in as Interim Chief Executive Officer while a search for a permanent CEO is underway.The company also announced the promotion of Ben Pehrson to President & Chief Technology Officer and Heather McIntyre to Chief Compliance Officer.“We started Experior on a simple belief: that families deserve better financial foundations, and that every agent who joins us, including the brand-new agent who signs up today, deserves a real shot at success,” said Lee-Ann Prickett.“That belief has never left me. As Executive Chair I'll be focused on our agents, our future, and the mission we started with.”“Our next chapter is defined by disciplined growth and industry-leading standards,” said Andrew Pfleiderer.“We are investing in compliance, business quality, and the systems that make Experior the best place in the industry for agents to build a career and for carriers to do business. The foundation is strong and our best days are ahead.”The Board of Directors and parent company AOG expressed full support for the transition.“As Executive Chair Lee-Ann has my appreciation and my gratitude for all she has and will accomplish. I have full confidence in Andrew and Ben leading the way forward, and with Heather driving our commitment to compliance and business quality, Experior is well position for the future.”The appointments of Pehrson and McIntyre reflect Experior's commitment to elevating proven leaders from within. McIntyre, previously Director of Compliance, will lead the company's expanded compliance and business quality programs. Pehrson will oversee company operations and the technology platform powering Experior's agent network.About Experior Financial GroupExperior Financial Group is one of North America's fastest-growing independent marketing organizations, with a network of licensed agents across Canada and the United States. Experior is dedicated to delivering life insurance, investment, and financial planning solutions to everyday families, while empowering its agents through an ownership-driven model that builds lasting legacies.For more information, visit experiorfinancial

Jeff Fenigstein

Experior Financial Group

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Experior Financial Group Announces Next-Chapter Leadership Structure News Provided By Experior Financial Group Inc. October 01, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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