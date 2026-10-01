Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Announces $5.502 Million In Major Infrastructure Upgrades

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Ensures Long Term Sustainability for Future Generations

- Paul Marazzo, General Manager and COO

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club is advancing three significant infrastructure projects to ensure the long-term sustainability and excellence of its community. Work is progressing on a fourth municipal water well, a comprehensive modernization of the golf course irrigation system, and a major deck renovation. Total investment - $5.502 Million.

“These projects are fundamental investments for Birchwood's future generations,” said Paul Marazzo, General Manager and COO.“By expanding our water capacity, upgrading our irrigation technology, and enhancing our facilities, we are proactively protecting our environment, maintaining our premier golf courses, and serving our growing community for decades to come.”

Ramsby Drilling, Indian River ( ) has reached optimum depth for Birchwood Well #4, with all preliminary water quality samples submitted to the State of Michigan returning positive results. Electrical infrastructure, in partnership with Great Lakes Energy, is in process with final testing and full operational status anticipated in October 2026.

Simultaneously, the Club is undertaking a full-scale irrigation system upgrade. In August 2026, Thielen Turf Irrigation, Mt. Pleasant, ( ) began installing main supply lines through the roughs of the Farms and Birches courses, followed by fairway feeder lines this past September. The initial phase will continue through November 2026, pause for winter, and resume for final completion by June 2027.

In addition, a new deck renovation is scheduled further enhancing the community's amenities and gathering spaces. Demolition of the current deck will take place in the coming weeks. Completion is targeted for Spring 2027.

Residential Growth at Birchwood Farms

Birchwood Farms continues to experience robust residential development alongside its infrastructure upgrades. So far, four new homes have been completed in 2026 with twelve more currently under construction. Laine Street Builders, ( ) is leading efforts to meet increasing demand, targeting the completion of 30+ new homes in the next several years.

About Birchwood Farms: Located in Harbor Springs, Michigan, along the iconic Tunnel of Trees, on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club is a private, 1,600-acre residential community of over 440 homeowners in Northern Michigan. Birchwood offers 27 holes of championship golf, tennis, pickleball, heated pools, dining, 130 buildable lots, custom and spec homebuilding opportunities set against Northern Michigan's rich natural beauty.

Property, General (Non-resident) and Young Professional memberships are available. For more information, visit or email....

Jo Gonzalez

Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

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Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Announces $5.502 Million in Major Infrastructure Upgrades News Provided By Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club October 01, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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