Phoxos Becomes The First And Only Direct Delivery Solution Available Through Epic Showroom

PhoxOS is now integrated with Epic, connecting pharmacy delivery data directly with the EMR.

PhoxOS brings delivery requests, confirmations, chain-of-custody, and cold-chain data directly into the EMR via Epic Showroom.

- Dr. Amit Gir, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Phox HealthIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phox Health 's PhoxOS healthcare logistics operating platform is now integrated with Epic and available through Epic's Showroom, making PhoxOS the first and only direct delivery solution available through Epic's secure app marketplace.The integration connects pharmacy delivery operations directly with the electronic medical record, giving health systems greater visibility and accountability from the pharmacy to the patient's doorstep.Unlike solutions that rely on third-party carrier tracking or a disparate group of local couriers, PhoxOS connects Epic directly with Phox Health's managed delivery network, TRAX. This allows Phox Health to remain accountable for both the technology and the delivery operation from pickup through final handoff.Phox Health integrated PhoxOS directly with Epic, without relying on a third-party integration provider.Together, Epic and PhoxOS create a more connected logistics workflow by enabling delivery requests and confirmation data to move between the EMR and PhoxOS in real time. For pharmacy and healthcare teams, this helps reduce reliance on disconnected systems while bringing critical delivery documentation closer to the patient record.PhoxOS goes beyond a tracking number and delivery timestamp. The platform can provide healthcare teams with detailed delivery documentation, including:- Triplicate photo proof of delivery- Delivery geolocation- Digital signature- Signee name and relationship to the patient- Full-name chain-of-custody documentation- Delivery records retained for up to 10 years- Minute-by-minute temperature reporting for cold-chain deliveries through ArcticPhoxThe integration is designed to give health systems greater visibility into what happens after a medication leaves the pharmacy, including who handled it, where it was delivered, when the handoff occurred, and, for cold-chain medications, how temperature conditions were maintained throughout the journey.PhoxOS combines healthcare logistics technology, patient communication, delivery visibility, chain-of-custody documentation, and managed delivery operations in one platform. This approach supports Phox Health's broader mission of improving medication access while giving healthcare organizations greater control and accountability across the last mile.Approximately 97% of Phox Health's existing clients are currently on Epic or plan to transition to the platform. As part of the launch, Phox Health will offer free upgrade implementations to existing clients adopting the Epic integration as a thank you for trusting Phox Health to support their pharmacy and healthcare logistics operations.The Epic integration marks another step toward connecting healthcare technology and logistics into a single, accountable workflow, from the moment a delivery is requested through confirmation at the patient's doorstep.Let's integrate better. Let's deliver better.Health systems can now access PhoxOS through Epic Showroom.About Phox HealthPhox Health provides technology-enabled last-mile logistics infrastructure for healthcare organizations where delivery reliability, visibility, and accountability are critical. The company's platform connects pharmacies, health systems, and laboratories with medical courier networks while adding real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and compliance documentation beyond traditional delivery services.Based in Irvine, California, Phox Health serves healthcare organizations across multiple states and has expanded into India through Phox Health India, headquartered in Bengaluru.Learn more at

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PhoxOS Becomes the First and Only Direct Delivery Solution Available Through Epic Showroom News Provided By Phox Health October 01, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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