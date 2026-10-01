Mizoram's Anthurium Festival Returns After Three Years, Blends Tourism, Culture, And Adventure

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 1 (IANS) After a three-year hiatus, Mizoram's three-day Anthurium Festival began at Ailawng and Reiek villages in Mamit district on Thursday, bringing together horticulture, adventure, indigenous culture, music, and local tourism, officials said.

Organised by Mizoram Tourism in association with the Department of Horticulture, the festival, being held from October 1 to 3, aims to showcase the state's anthurium cultivation along with its mountain landscapes, cultural heritage, traditional games, cuisine, handicrafts, and village tourism.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the return of the festival reflects the state government's broader vision of promoting tourism while ensuring that local communities benefit from the growth of the sector.

"Tourism must create value not only for destinations, but for the people who make those destinations special. The Anthurium Festival brings together our horticulture, landscapes, culture and communities in one experience, but its larger purpose is to strengthen the local tourism economy," he said.

The minister said visitors travelling to villages, using local transport, eating local food, purchasing products from local businesses and experiencing local traditions would help ensure that the benefits of tourism reach a wider section of society.

"We want Mizoram's tourism growth to remain rooted in our people while giving the state's unique experiences a larger national and global platform. Anthurium becomes the entry point to a wider journey through Mizoram's mountains, landscapes and communities," Hmar said.

Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme.

The festival traces its identity to the growth of anthurium cultivation among local communities, including the women-led cultivation movement associated with the Zo Anthurium Growers Society.

The flower has emerged as an important horticultural crop, with growers supplying anthuriums to markets in different parts of India and beyond.

Apart from flower shows, nursery visits and garden experiences, the festival offers visitors opportunities to explore several tourist attractions, including Ngai Tlang, Ailawng Tlang, and Reiek Tlang.

The Reiek Tlang Sunrise Trek and cave exploration activities covering Khuangchera Puk, Thawngpawnga Puk and Ngaitei Puk are also part of the programme.

Visitors can also explore the Rose Garden, Reiek Heritage Village and nearby villages to experience traditional Mizo homes, community life, and local cultural practices.

Traditional Mizo sports and games, including Insuknawr, Inbuan, Kalchhet and Insaihruipawh, along with shooting competitions and children's recreational activities, are among the attractions. Cheraw and other folk performances, traditional music, a traditional fashion show, local cuisine, and handloom and handicraft exhibitions are also being organised as part of the festival.

A cultural programme, Leikapui Night, will be held on October 2, featuring Mizo artistes performing old songs, while a grand closing concert featuring leading artistes is scheduled for October 3.

Officials said the festival is also expected to generate economic opportunities for local transport operators, shops, eateries, homestays, guides, artisans and flower growers in Ailawng and Reiek.

Representatives of various government departments, the Young Mizo Association, community leaders from Reiek and Ailawng, the Zo Anthurium Grower Society and the Mizo Indigenous Games organising team were involved in preparations for the festival.

The festival is part of Mizoram's wider tourism and festival calendar for 2026, showcasing the state's horticulture, music, culture, cuisine, adventure activities and community-based tourism.

The Anthurium Festival 2026 will continue till October 3 at Ailawng and Reiek villages in western Mizoram's Mamit District.