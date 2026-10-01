Former TN Minister Semmalai Predicts Further AIADMK Exits

MENAFN - IANS) Salem (Tamil Nadu), Oct 1 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu minister M. Semmalai, who quit the AIADMK to join the TVK, on Thursday predicted further defections from his former party, accusing its leadership of sidelining party workers, while praising Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Semmalai joined the TVK at an election campaign rally in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Wednesday in Vijay's presence. The Chief Minister had welcomed the veteran politician with a party shawl.

Addressing his first press conference in Salem, after the switch, Semmalai said his entry into TVK had been delayed, although he had taken the decision earlier. He described Vijay as a good person, a selfless leader, and an able administrator who had earned a place in people's hearts by presenting himself as a member of every family.

Semmalai said he was particularly impressed by Vijay's decision to identify former chief ministers C.N. Annadurai and M.G. Ramachandran as his guiding political figures.

Explaining his departure from the AIADMK, he alleged that the party had lacked proper leadership since 2017 and had become a "limited company" controlled by Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Party workers were not receiving the respect they deserved, he claimed, adding that this had prompted several leaders to leave.

Others who remained felt their hard work was being wasted, he said.

Predicting more departures, Semmalai claimed the AIADMK's ranks would eventually empty. He also said supporters committed to MGR's legacy were attracted to Vijay's approach and administration.

Semmalai argued that Vijay had challenged the influence of money, caste, and religion in politics. He praised the Chief Minister's promises to eliminate corruption and curb bribery, describing these commitments as key reasons for accepting his leadership.

A veteran of several electoral contests, Semmalai represented Tharamangalam in Salem district after winning the Assembly elections in 1980 and 1984. He subsequently won from Omalur in 2001 and served as Health and Education Minister. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Salem on an AIADMK ticket in 2009 and served as the Tamil Nadu Assembly's pro tem Speaker in 2016. Semmalai, who had also served as the AIADMK's chief spokesperson, resigned from the party in May amid differences among senior leaders following the Assembly election.

His entry into TVK comes as campaigning intensifies for the Dharapuram and Madurantakam bypolls, scheduled for October 6 in both Assembly constituencies.