Maha Govt Declares Surveys In 19 More Talukas Beyond Declared Drought Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has declared drought across 265 talukas across the state, officials said on Thursday.

In addition to these "Trigger-1" talukas, public representatives requested the state government to declare drought conditions in 19 more talukas.

During a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting on Thursday, officials were directed to immediately perform ground-truthing and conduct a 20 per cent survey of the top five crops in these 19 talukas to submit a report promptly.

District-wise List of the 19 talukas include Nanded: Mudkhed, Mukhed, and Ardhapur; Chandrapur: Jivati, Brahmapuri, and Ballarpur; Gondia: Amgaon, Deori, Salekasa, and Gondia; Wardha: Karanja; Bhandara: Mohadi and Tumsar; Nashik: Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, and Niphad; Satara: Patan; and Sangli: Shirala and Walwa.

Apart from the Trigger-1 list, officials were instructed to gather and submit local data to assess severity in other impacted talukas as well.

They meeting emphasised the immediate completion of crop loss assessments (panchanamas), ensuring fodder for livestock, maintaining a smooth drinking water supply, and keeping local administration on high alert, the government statement said.

Instructions will be issued to nationalised banks to strictly implement the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines in accordance with the drought-related Government Resolution (GR).

Additionally, the Cooperation Department was instructed to direct private and District Central Co-operative (DCC) banks against forcing coercive loan recoveries from citizens in drought-affected areas.

The Animal Husbandry Department must ensure that sufficient fodder remains available for livestock in the coming months.

To tackle fodder shortages effectively, officials were instructed to explore alternatives beyond traditional fodder camps, including the "silo management" process to supply fodder from surplus regions to deficit areas, with actionable measures implemented within 15 days.

The meeting reviewed measures to prevent water shortages in severely drought-hit regions.

If large-capacity water tankers face access issues at the village level, emphasis should be placed on deploying smaller tankers.

Officials were directed to maintain coordination across departments to ensure timely assistance reaches farmers, livestock, and residents.

All administrative officers and employees in drought-declared talukas have been instructed not to leave their headquarters.

Directives were issued to put necessary administrative measures in place to ensure the machinery operates effectively throughout the drought period.

Meanwhile, with drought conditions spreading across the state, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has placed its entire technical machinery on 'high alert'.

To implement the state government's drought relief measures, strict orders have been issued directing all engineers, operators, and line staff not to leave their headquarters.

A circular to this effect was recently issued by Dhananjay Aundhekar, MSEDCL Director (Operations).

A significant rainfall deficit has been recorded in the state since June this year, resulting in drought-like conditions across most regions and damage to agricultural crops.

Taking note of this serious situation, the state government has announced various relief measures.

Accordingly, MSEDCL has also alerted its statewide technical system.

As per the directives of Lokesh Chandra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL, Directors Dhananjay Aundhekar (Operations), Yogesh Gadkari (Commercial), Sachin Talewar (Projects), Rajendra Pawar (Human Resources), along with all Executive Directors, conducted urgent visits to various zones.

They reviewed technical works to ensure uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pumps and all consumer categories during this drought, inspected the electrical infrastructure, and issued necessary instructions.

Additionally, MSEDCL has instructed engineers, operators, and line staff in all field offices to remain present at their respective headquarters.

It has been made clear that no officer or employee can leave headquarters without prior permission.

Special care must be taken to maintain an uninterrupted power supply, which is critical for agriculture and all other consumers during drought conditions.

Directions have been issued to restore electricity immediately through alternative arrangements or urgent repairs in case of any disruption.

The circular explicitly warns that strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found negligent in this duty.