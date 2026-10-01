FHS World To Return To Ras Al Khaimah In 2027

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Marjan bring the region's leading hospitality investment summit to Wynn Al Marjan Island Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – October 2026 – FHS World, the hospitality industry's leading investment summit, will return to Ras Al Khaimah in 2027, bringing its international community of investors, developers, hotel operators and industry leaders to Wynn Al Marjan Island.

The return builds on FHS World's longstanding relationship with Ras Al Khaimah, bringing the global hospitality investment community together at Wynn Al Marjan Island. The announcement is a joint initiative between the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), Marjan, and The Bench, organiser of FHS World.

FHS World 2027, set to take place in November next year, is expected to welcome around 1,200 delegates, including 250 investors and 200 speakers from more than 60 countries, alongside a programme of destination experiences across Ras Al Khaimah's mountains, desert and coastline. The platform will bring together the global hospitality investment community to explore the issues shaping the sector's future, from hospitality investment and destination development to wellness and medical tourism, branding, sustainability and innovation, technology and AI, branded residences and restaurant investment.

Phillipa Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said:“Wynn Al Marjan Island is one part of a much bigger growth story for this Emirate, and FHS World is the right audience to tell it to. This is a destination that has been building toward exactly this kind of moment, and we're glad to have FHS back to see it firsthand.”

Alison Grinnell, Group COO of Marjan and CEO of Marjan Hospitality, said:“Wynn Al Marjan Island was built to change the conversation about what this Emirate can hold. Putting FHS World inside it in its opening weeks means the people who decide where hospitality capital goes next will see that for themselves, not read about it afterwards.”

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said:“FHS World has always looked beyond the traditional conference format. As the region's first truly integrated resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island gives us the opportunity to take that further, bringing accommodation, dining, entertainment, retail and hospitality together in one destination. The result is an experience that extends well beyond the conference room and gives delegates something the region hasn't offered before”

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, said:“Ras Al Khaimah gave us two very strong editions in this event's history and we're delighted to return in 2027. Bringing FHS World to Wynn Al Marjan Island is very exciting and we look forward to bringing the hospitality investment community together in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Delegates will convene in Wynn Al Marjan Island's Celebrations & Events Center, a 7,708 square-metre venue anchored by a 2,633 square-metre column-free ballroom, alongside the resort's wider dining, entertainment and leisure offering. The summit will be complemented by a programme of experiences across Ras Al Khaimah, from Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak, to the Emirate's desert and coastline.

Ras Al Khaimah previously hosted the event in 2018 and 2019, when it was known as the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC). Since then, FHS World has grown into a global platform for hospitality investment, with 1,000 delegates at this year's event.