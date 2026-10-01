IFFCO To Showcase Manufacturing Capabilities At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-headquartered food group is one of the main sponsors at Gulfood Manufacturing, showcasing ingredients, food-service solutions and manufacturing capabilities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE; October 2026 – IFFCO Group (“IFFCO” or the“Group”), one of the Gulf region's largest diversified food and consumer products businesses, is sponsoring Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, taking place from 3-5 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing the ingredients, manufacturing capabilities and food-service solutions that support customers across the UAE and international markets.

With a partnership spanning 39 years, IFFCO is participating in Gulfood Manufacturing in November and the wider Gulfood exhibition in March 2027, bringing together its consumer brands, B2B ingredients and manufacturing expertise.

At Gulfood Manufacturing, IFFCO will showcase its HoReCa range across industrial oils and fats, specialty flours from Al Baker, bakery mixes from Pristine, ice cream from London Dairy and coffee and beverage solutions, alongside live demonstrations and new product developments for manufacturers, food-service customers and distribution partners.

At the centre of the experience will be an IFFCO tasting station, giving visitors the opportunity to sample products from across the portfolio and see how IFFCO's brands, ingredients and manufacturing capabilities come together, from products on retail shelves to ingredients used in professional kitchens and industrial food production.

IFFCO's participation comes during a year in which manufacturers across the region have had to respond rapidly to significant logistics and supply-chain disruption.

Since the start of March, as shipping routes were disrupted, IFFCO has received more than half a million tonnes of edible oils and grains for its regional refineries and mills through ports including those on the UAE's east coast and the Red Sea. Alongside these bulk shipments, the Group has air-freighted more than 800 tonnes of critical raw materials and food ingredients over the past four months, including seven cargo aircraft chartered exclusively for IFFCO. Its teams have also moved goods by road where required and increased the share of packaging materials sourced from local manufacturers.

The response has extended across every level in the supply chain, from securing critical ingredients across multiple origins to adjusting transport routes, inventory levels and local sourcing, helping IFFCO maintain production and availability across its markets for resident consumers.

This has been particularly important across everyday food categories where IFFCO holds significant market share, including flour, biscuits, edible oils, ice cream and condiments.

According to the latest Nielsen market share data, the Group holds leading positions across several major UAE food categories. Brands including Tiffany, Al Baker, Noor, Igloo and London Dairy are part of a broader portfolio serving households, food-service operators and industrial customers across the country. Throughout the disruption, IFFCO's teams have remained focused on maintaining production and supporting product availability in line with national food-security ambitions.

Mohammed Azad Khan, Executive Director, IFFCO Group, said:

“This has been a demanding year for food manufacturers and supply chains across the region, and our teams have had to respond quickly. Our priority has remained very simple: keep our manufacturing plants operating without interruption, keep products moving and make sure our customers continue to receive what they need.

“That has meant using every part of our network differently when required – air freighting critical ingredients, changing ports and routes, moving products by road and working with local partners to source materials closer to home. We have worked with national carriers to fly in more than 800 tonnes of key raw materials into our network over the past four months alone, including seven cargo aircraft chartered in full, exclusively for IFFCO, helping us protect production continuity at a time when traditional logistics routes were under significant pressure.

“Gulfood Manufacturing gives us the opportunity to share that experience with customers and partners, while also showcasing the breadth of what IFFCO manufactures today. For us, resilient manufacturing and food security are closely connected: the stronger and more flexible the regional production base becomes, the better equipped the industry remains.”

About IFFCO:

Established in the UAE in 1975, IFFCO is a multinational consumer goods group with operations spanning food production, agri-business, personal and home care, packaging, sales, distribution and logistics.

The Group employs approximately 15,000 people across 95 operations in more than 50 countries, with products sold in more than 100 markets. Its portfolio includes more than 80 brands across more than 20 categories, including Tiffany, Noor, London Dairy, Igloo, Al Baker, Hayat and Rahma.