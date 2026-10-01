Maharashtra: 8 Students On Picnic Drown At Diveagar Beach In Raigad

Tragedy at Diveagar Beach

In a tragic incident, eight students drowned in the sea off Diveagar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to local police.

The office of Superintendent of Police said a total of 48 students and teachers from Winners Academy, Alandi, Pune, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls, and 6 teachers, visited Dighi Sagari, Diveagar Beach, for a picnic and tour.

The officials said that eight students drowned while swimming at the beach and their bodies have been found.

Official Reactions and Condolences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke with the Raigad District Collector over the telephone following the tragic incident. She directed the administration to closely monitor the rescue and relief operations and the situation on the ground, and to take immediate necessary action. Sunetra Pawar expressed her grief and condolences to the families of the victims.

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule also expressed condolences over the incident. "It's a very, very unfortunate incident. We are shocked by the news. We are awaiting further details, and I'm just hoping that some of the students who are injured are brought home safely". (ANI)

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