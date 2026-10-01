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60/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2026-10-01 12:02:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 October 2026

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 60/2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Group AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Shares

ISIN CH1111227810
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
103.00
101.50		 223
2,249
d) Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
Total volume: 2,472
Average price: DKK 101.64
Total value: DKK 251,243
e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2026
30 September 2026
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.
Learn more at trifork.com

Attachment

  • CA_60_2026_PDMR

MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111746883



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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