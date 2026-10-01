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60/2026・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
| 103.00
101.50
| 223
2,249
|d)
| Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
|
Total volume: 2,472
Average price: DKK 101.64
Total value: DKK 251,243
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 28 September 2026
30 September 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, ..., +41 79 357 7317
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.
Learn more at trifork.com
Attachment
-
CA_60_2026_PDMR
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