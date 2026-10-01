Simplesense Launches AWS Marketplace Storefront

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One operational picture across installation infrastructure, now available through AWS

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplesense, a non-traditional defense contractor delivering cross-domain installation resilience for military bases, today announced the availability of its AWS Marketplace Storefront. Customers can now find, evaluate, and purchase Simplesense solutions directly through AWS Marketplace using the AWS accounts and contract vehicles they already use.

The infrastructure that keeps an installation running – power, water, facilities, and security – has largely stayed outside the reach of the cloud. Simplesense connects that operational layer into a single operational picture, without replacing existing infrastructure. Offering it through AWS Marketplace removes the step that has most slowed adoption: not the technology, but the path to acquiring it.

The storefront offers a curated catalog of Simplesense offerings spanning unified operational awareness to emergency response incident alerting. Customers can complete purchases, request custom pricing through private offers, and consolidate billing, all through AWS Marketplace.

“The barrier to warfighter adoption hasn't been the technology; it's the acquisition path,” said Eric Kanagy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simplesense.“Military installations already own the support infrastructure that runs the mission but in a largely disconnected and disintegrated state. Our AWS Marketplace Storefront lets buyers rapidly acquire a unified operational picture through an account they already have, so leaders can act on emerging issues before they become mission problems.”

With an AWS Marketplace Storefront, customers benefit from a familiar purchasing experience powered by AWS Marketplace. Customers can make purchases using their existing AWS account, streamline procurement, and consolidate their billing through AWS.

To explore the storefront, visit .

About Simplesense

Simplesense is a non-traditional defense contractor delivering cross-domain installation resilience for military bases. Its Resilience CoreTM gives mission operators one trusted view of infrastructure conditions, unlocking previously siloed data to enable a faster, more confident response. Formed in 2017, Simplesense is a success story of the defense innovation ecosystem, graduating from industry accelerators to a prototype contract at the Air Force's Installation of the Future in 2020 to a production contract with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center in 2024. More information at simplesense.io.

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