Skinnyvip Launches Real-Price Index Tracking Published GLP-1 Telehealth Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New transparency resource verifies month-to-month pricing from 11 telehealth providers using each company's own published rates; updated monthly

MIAMI, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinnyVIP, a Miami-based telehealth practice, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 Telehealth Real-Price Index, a public pricing-transparency resource that tracks the published prices of compounded tirzepatide and brand-name GLP-1 programs offered through telehealth.

The index systematically verifies pricing from each provider's own website or press release and clearly distinguishes headline rates from the actual month-to-month cost, identifying structures such as first-month teaser rates, mandatory membership fees, and long-term prepayment requirements. Each entry is dated, sourced with a link to the provider's own domain, and updated monthly.

“Patients told us they couldn't determine what they'd actually pay from one month to the next,” said SkinnyVIP's founding physician.“We built the index we wished existed - every price verified from the provider's own published pricing, with the verification date shown.”

SkinnyVIP offers clinician-prescribed compounded tirzepatide at a flat rate of $695 for a three- month plan (about $232 per month effective) or $350 for a single month, with the same pricing across every dose from 2.5 mg through 15 mg. The practice charges no membership fee, no subscription, and no auto-billing; patients are charged only when they place an order, and receive a full refund if the clinician does not prescribe. Patient intake, messages, and dose questions are managed directly by the practice's own human team. SkinnyVIP is veteran-owned and woman- led.

The Real-Price Index is available at .

About SkinnyVIP

SkinnyVIP is a Miami-based telehealth practice focused on providing clinician-prescribed compounded tirzepatide for weight management. The physician-founded, veteran-owned, woman-led practice uses flat pricing with no memberships, no subscriptions, and no automatic billing. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved

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SkinnyVIP

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