Global Magnetic Beads Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Type, Application, And Region, 2026-2034 NGS And Diagnostics Drive 9.88% CAGR Toward USD 6.8 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising in-vitro diagnostics, NGS and biomolecule purification demand, while targeting emerging opportunities in genetic research and agricultural wastewater treatment Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Magnetic Beads Market Report by Type, Magnetic Core, Size, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global magnetic beads market reached USD 2.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 6.8 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.88% during 2026-2034, supported by increasing demand for advanced molecular diagnostics, biomolecule separation, genetic research, and nanotechnology-based analytical methods. Magnetic beads are widely used to isolate and purify plasmids, genomic and mitochondrial deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA), proteins, and other biomolecules. Their use extends across next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR), droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), amplification, genotyping, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic particle imaging, tissue-specific targeting, and nanomaterial-based catalysis. They also serve as carriers for antigens, antibodies, and catalysts in a growing range of research and clinical applications. The expansion of molecular biology and nanotechnology-based diagnostic methods is a significant factor strengthening global magnetic beads market growth. These technologies gained greater importance during the COVID-19 pandemic as laboratories increased the use of rapid, accurate, and precise screening solutions. Continued investment in molecular diagnostics and infectious disease testing is supporting demand for efficient sample preparation and biomolecule purification products. Rising adoption of in-vitro diagnostic testing is also contributing to market development. Healthcare providers and laboratories are increasingly using diagnostic platforms that deliver rapid results across multiple clinical applications. At the same time, longer life expectancy and the aging baby boomer population are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, encouraging pharmaceutical development and research into disease prevention, treatment methods, and new protein products. Growing expenditure on genetics, microbiology, life sciences, and biotechnology research is expected to create additional opportunities for magnetic bead manufacturers. Emerging environmental and agricultural applications are also broadening the market's scope. Researchers are evaluating magnetic beads containing graphite carbon for removing color and organic substances from livestock wastewater, highlighting their potential role in wastewater treatment and agricultural sustainability. Key Questions Addressed

What was the global magnetic beads market size in 2025?

What is the projected magnetic beads market growth rate during 2026-2034?

Which factors are driving demand for magnetic beads worldwide?

How has COVID-19 influenced market development?

How is the market segmented by type, magnetic core, size, and application?

Which regions represent the principal markets for magnetic beads? Which companies operate in the global competitive landscape? Overall, the global magnetic beads market outlook remains supported by advances in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, biomolecule purification, chronic disease research, and biotechnology investment. Continued product innovation and the development of applications beyond healthcare are expected to reinforce market expansion through 2034. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Magnetic Beads Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cells - Market Trends and Forecast

6.2 Pathogenic Microorganisms - Market Trends and Forecast

6.3 Nucleic Acids - Market Trends and Forecast

6.4 Peptide - Market Trends and Forecast

6.5 Protein - Market Trends and Forecast

6.6 Others - Market Trends and Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Magnetic Core

7.1 Superparamagnetic - Market Trends and Forecast

7.2 Ferrimagnetic - Market Trends and Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Size

8.1 Less than 5?m - Market Trends and Forecast

8.2 5-20?m - Market Trends and Forecast

8.3 20-40?m - Market Trends and Forecast

8.4 40?m and Above - Market Trends and Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Next-Generation Sequencing - Market Trends and Forecast

9.2 Biomolecules Separation and Purification - Market Trends and Forecast

9.3 Molecular and Immunodiagnostics - Market Trends and Forecast

9.4 Others - Market Trends and Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States - Market Trends and Forecast

10.1.2 Canada - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.2 Japan - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.3 India - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.5 Australia - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia - Market Trends and Forecast

10.2.7 Others - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.2 France - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.4 Italy - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.5 Spain - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.6 Russia - Market Trends and Forecast

10.3.7 Others - Market Trends and Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil - Market Trends and Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico - Market Trends and Forecast

10.4.3 Others - Market Trends and Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa - Market Trends, Breakup by Country and Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bangs Laboratories, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 GenScript - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Merck KGaA - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Miltenyi Biotec - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 New England Biolabs - Company Overview and Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Promega Corporation - Company Overview and Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Qiagen NV - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Takara Bio Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Vazyme International LLC - Company Overview and Product Portfolio

List of Figures [92]

List of Tables [8]

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