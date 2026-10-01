Global Magnetic Beads Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Type, Application, And Region, 2026-2034 NGS And Diagnostics Drive 9.88% CAGR Toward USD 6.8 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Magnetic Beads Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Cells - Market Trends and Forecast
6.2 Pathogenic Microorganisms - Market Trends and Forecast
6.3 Nucleic Acids - Market Trends and Forecast
6.4 Peptide - Market Trends and Forecast
6.5 Protein - Market Trends and Forecast
6.6 Others - Market Trends and Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Magnetic Core
7.1 Superparamagnetic - Market Trends and Forecast
7.2 Ferrimagnetic - Market Trends and Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Size
8.1 Less than 5?m - Market Trends and Forecast
8.2 5-20?m - Market Trends and Forecast
8.3 20-40?m - Market Trends and Forecast
8.4 40?m and Above - Market Trends and Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Next-Generation Sequencing - Market Trends and Forecast
9.2 Biomolecules Separation and Purification - Market Trends and Forecast
9.3 Molecular and Immunodiagnostics - Market Trends and Forecast
9.4 Others - Market Trends and Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States - Market Trends and Forecast
10.1.2 Canada - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.2 Japan - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.3 India - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.5 Australia - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia - Market Trends and Forecast
10.2.7 Others - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.2 France - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.4 Italy - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.5 Spain - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.6 Russia - Market Trends and Forecast
10.3.7 Others - Market Trends and Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil - Market Trends and Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico - Market Trends and Forecast
10.4.3 Others - Market Trends and Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa - Market Trends, Breakup by Country and Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bangs Laboratories, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 GenScript - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Merck KGaA - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Miltenyi Biotec - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 New England Biolabs - Company Overview and Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Promega Corporation - Company Overview and Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Qiagen NV - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Takara Bio Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials and SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Vazyme International LLC - Company Overview and Product Portfolio
List of Figures [92]
List of Tables [8]
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