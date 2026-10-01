Build A Winning Game-Day Spread With Big Flavor And Less Mess
|2
|cups shredded rotisserie chicken
|1/4
|cup Buffalo sauce
|2
|cups Dandy romaine hearts, chopped
|1
|cup Dandy celery, chopped (about 4 ribs)
|1/3
|cup Caesar dressing
|1/4
|cup grated Parmesan cheese
|1/2
|teaspoon black pepper
|4
|large flour tortillas (10 inches)
In bowl, toss shredded chicken with Buffalo sauce. Set aside.
To make salad: In separate bowl, combine romaine, celery, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and black pepper. Mix well.
To assemble wraps: Spoon about 1/4 cup Buffalo chicken along center of each tortilla, leaving small border at each end; top with Caesar salad. Fold up bottom of tortilla over filling then fold in sides and roll up tightly. Slice in half diagonally.
Buffalo Hummus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 8
|1
|can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|1/4
|cup tahini
|1/4
|cup Buffalo sauce
|2
|tablespoons olive oil
|1/2
|lemon, juice only
|2
|cloves garlic
|2-3
|tablespoons ice water
|dairy-free blue cheese, for garnish (optional)
|chopped chives, for garnish (optional)
|paprika, for garnish (optional)
|olive oil, for garnish (optional)
|Dandy Celery Dippers
|pita chips
In food processor, puree drained chickpeas, tahini, Buffalo sauce, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add water through lid until desired consistency is achieved.
Spread hummus onto serving plate or bowl. Garnish, if desired, with dairy-free blue cheese, chopped chives, paprika and drizzle of olive oil. Serve with celery dippers and pita chips.
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