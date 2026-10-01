Build A Winning Game-Day Spread With Big Flavor And Less Mess

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Start your pregame festivities with an MVP-worthy spread that's simple to serve, easy to eat and keeps fans full through the final whistle. For example, the flavor of Buffalo is a game-day staple, but wings aren't the only way to enjoy it.

For less mess, Buffalo Chicken Caesar and Celery Wraps pair convenience with the cool crunch of Dandy Celery, a year-round superstar ingredient for many of your favorite football-inspired dishes. It's packed with flavor and low in calories, making it a smart choice for snacking.

The contrasting tastes and textures offer a satisfying bite, whether you slice the wraps into smaller portions for appetizer-style serving or leave them whole for fans with hearty appetites.

Nervous nibblers during the game's most tense moments may prefer a lighter bite, and that's where a dependable dip can come through in the clutch. This Buffalo Hummus recipe puts a tailgate-spin on the familiar favorite, combining creamy texture with a little heat.

Serve it alongside crackers, chips or crisp vegetables like Dandy celery dippers, fresh-cut celery sticks that are pre-washed and ready to eat at your convenience – a true time-saver when the clock is ticking.

Design your own winning game plan by finding more tailgating recipes at DudaFresh.com.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar and Celery Wraps

Servings: 4