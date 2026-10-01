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Build A Winning Game-Day Spread With Big Flavor And Less Mess


2026-10-01 12:02:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Game day is about more than the big plays, touchdown-saving tackles and final score. Whether you're gathering in the stadium parking lot or hosting friends for an at-home watch party, a memorable experience begins long before kickoff.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Start your pregame festivities with an MVP-worthy spread that's simple to serve, easy to eat and keeps fans full through the final whistle. For example, the flavor of Buffalo is a game-day staple, but wings aren't the only way to enjoy it.

For less mess, Buffalo Chicken Caesar and Celery Wraps pair convenience with the cool crunch of Dandy Celery, a year-round superstar ingredient for many of your favorite football-inspired dishes. It's packed with flavor and low in calories, making it a smart choice for snacking.

The contrasting tastes and textures offer a satisfying bite, whether you slice the wraps into smaller portions for appetizer-style serving or leave them whole for fans with hearty appetites.

Nervous nibblers during the game's most tense moments may prefer a lighter bite, and that's where a dependable dip can come through in the clutch. This Buffalo Hummus recipe puts a tailgate-spin on the familiar favorite, combining creamy texture with a little heat.

Serve it alongside crackers, chips or crisp vegetables like Dandy celery dippers, fresh-cut celery sticks that are pre-washed and ready to eat at your convenience – a true time-saver when the clock is ticking.

Design your own winning game plan by finding more tailgating recipes at DudaFresh.com.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar and Celery Wraps
Servings: 4

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1/4 cup Buffalo sauce
2 cups Dandy romaine hearts, chopped
1 cup Dandy celery, chopped (about 4 ribs)
1/3 cup Caesar dressing
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 large flour tortillas (10 inches)

In bowl, toss shredded chicken with Buffalo sauce. Set aside.

To make salad: In separate bowl, combine romaine, celery, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and black pepper. Mix well.

To assemble wraps: Spoon about 1/4 cup Buffalo chicken along center of each tortilla, leaving small border at each end; top with Caesar salad. Fold up bottom of tortilla over filling then fold in sides and roll up tightly. Slice in half diagonally.

Buffalo Hummus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 8

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/4 cup tahini
1/4 cup Buffalo sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 lemon, juice only
2 cloves garlic
2-3 tablespoons ice water
dairy-free blue cheese, for garnish (optional)
chopped chives, for garnish (optional)
paprika, for garnish (optional)
olive oil, for garnish (optional)
Dandy Celery Dippers
pita chips

In food processor, puree drained chickpeas, tahini, Buffalo sauce, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add water through lid until desired consistency is achieved.

Spread hummus onto serving plate or bowl. Garnish, if desired, with dairy-free blue cheese, chopped chives, paprika and drizzle of olive oil. Serve with celery dippers and pita chips.

About Feature Impact
Feature Impact is 4media group's earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.

CONTACT: Michael French...

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