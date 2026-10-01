Barletta Boats Debuts The All-New Halcyon, Bringing Design-Forward Luxury To The Barletta Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISTOL, Ind., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Boats unveiled the all-new Halcyon series, a centerpiece of its 2027 model year lineup. Inspired by the proven success of the Corsa series and reimagined through an entirely new design lens, Halcyon delivers a balance of elevated style, premium comfort and versatile performance. Designed for boaters seeking a more expressive on-water experience, Halcyon broadens Barletta's portfolio with a series that confidently blends attainable luxury and standout design.

Available in 23- and 25-foot configurations across Ultra Lounge, Meridian, Quad Lounge and Ultra Entertainer floorplans, Halcyon was developed to broaden Barletta's appeal within a key segment of the pontoon market while strengthening the company's position in the premium category. The series combines a sleek, modern appearance with thoughtfully integrated features and performance capabilities designed to meet the needs of today's boating families and enthusiasts.

"With Halcyon, we set out to create a boat that feels unmistakably Barletta while opening a new chapter for the brand," said Josiah Druckenmiller, vice president of design and product development for Barletta Boats. "Every detail was intentionally crafted to deliver a stronger visual presence, a more connected experience on the water and the premium comfort our customers expect. Halcyon represents our commitment to continually evolving based on how people want to boat today."

Designed for customers seeking a more expressive and design-forward boating experience, Halcyon introduces a new exterior profile highlighted by sculpted lines, NuVu integrated window cutouts and refined detailing throughout the vessel. The result is a pontoon that offers enhanced visibility, a stronger connection to the surrounding environment and a distinctive presence both at the dock and underway.

Inside, Halcyon delivers an elevated experience through premium materials, ergonomic seating and an intuitive helm designed to put navigation, controls and key systems within easy reach. Power options ranging from 150 to 425 horsepower allow customers to tailor performance to their boating lifestyle, whether entertaining family and friends, cruising inland lakes or pursuing higher-performance experiences on the water.

Halcyon occupies a strategic position within the Barletta lineup, bridging accessibility and premium luxury while expanding customer choice across the portfolio. By combining standout styling with practical versatility, the new series serves as a progression point for customers looking to elevate their boating experience while remaining true to the qualities that have helped define the Barletta brand.

"The introduction of Halcyon reflects where the market is heading and where our customers are taking us," said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Boats. "Boaters are looking for products that deliver premium experiences, distinctive styling and the confidence that comes from owning a thoughtfully engineered boat. Halcyon was created to meet those expectations and expand what is possible within the Barletta lineup."

The all-new Halcyon series is available now at authorized Barletta dealerships. For more information, visit

About Barletta Boats

Barletta Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta Boats is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta Boat lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Halcyon, Cabrio, Aria and Sanza series. Visit for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products. For more information visit .

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan ...