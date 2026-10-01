Viitorcloud And Carahsoft Partner To Accelerate Software Innovation And Cybersecurity Protection For The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Makes Digital Trust Solutions Easily Accessible to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViitorCloud Technologies and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ViitorCloud's Master Government Aggregator®, making ViitorCloud's Digital Trust Platform, EveryCRED, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring EveryCRED to the Public Sector,” said Rohit Purohit, CEO of ViitorCloud US INC.“Carahsoft's deep expertise in Government procurement and its extensive reseller network make the company an ideal partner to help us scale the adoption of our digital trust solutions across Federal, State and Local agencies. Together, we are enabling organizations to move beyond traditional security models and embrace a future where identity and credential verification are seamless, secure and trusted by design.”

Traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive systems and data from identity fraud, counterfeit documentation and delays caused by manual verification processes. ViitorCloud addresses these vulnerabilities through EveryCRED, a comprehensive digital trust platform designed to enable the secure issuance and instant authentication of verifiable credentials. By shifting the focus from perimeter-based security to the validation of identities and credentials, EveryCRED helps ensure trust is continuously verified rather than assumed. This approach allows agencies to modernize legacy workflows, reduce forgery risks and accelerate service delivery while maintaining strict compliance and data security standards.

EveryCRED provides a unified, decentralized framework for managing tamper-proof licenses, certificates and authorizations while improving interoperability and eliminating data silos across agencies. The platform supports a range of critical Public Sector use cases, including:



Contractor access validation to ensure third-party partners meet security requirements.

License-based access control using real-time credential verification.

Privileged role verification for personnel handling sensitive functions.

Grant and benefit eligibility validation to reduce fraud.

Inter-agency interoperability for secure credential exchange. Supply chain and vendor integrity verification throughout procurement processes.



“Carahsoft is pleased to welcome ViitorCloud to our portfolio of innovative cybersecurity solutions,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft.“EveryCRED provides a powerful approach to digital trust, enabling Public Sector teams to strengthen identity verification, reduce fraud and modernize critical workflows. Together, with our reseller partners, we look forward to delivering ViitorCloud's solutions to accelerate software innovation and cybersecurity protection across the Public Sector.”

ViitorCloud's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or ...; or learn more about ViitorCloud's solutions here.

About ViitorCloud

ViitorCloud Technologies is a global tech company offering a range of high-quality digital solutions for over 11 years. These solutions include product design and development services, immersive simulations, blockchain solutions, artificial intelligence, cloud, and IoT solutions. With a team of 170+ technology professionals, ViitorCloud has worked with different clients across a range of industries, including Fortune 100 companies, startups, and governments, and delivered innovative technology solutions. The company has offices in India, the US, and Mauritius and serves customers around the world. For more information, visit or follow ViitorCloud on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact

Rohit Purohit

+1 (703) 541-8217

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Emerging Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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