Btcnow Launches New Pay-Over-Time Model For Bitcoin Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform brings the familiar Pay-Over-Time model to Bitcoin, allowing customers to lock in a purchase upfront and spread payments across 60 fixed monthly payments

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCNow has announced its launch, introducing a new pay-over-time approach to Bitcoin ownership. Instead of requiring customers to cover the full cost of a Bitcoin purchase upfront, BTCNow allows users to lock in their Bitcoin purchase and spread the cost across 60 fixed monthly payments. The Bitcoin is held in trust until fully paid for, with custody provided by BitGo.

The model takes the basic idea behind Pay-Over-Time, securing a purchase today while spreading payments over time, and applies it to Bitcoin. Unlike leveraged trading products, BTCNow customers are not exposed to margin calls or forced liquidations caused by short-term movements in Bitcoin's market price.

The purchase price is fixed and does not change as Bitcoin moves during the payment period. This gives customers a different way to approach long-term Bitcoin ownership without having to commit the entire purchase amount on day one.

“Pay-Over-Time has changed how people think about paying for everything from electronics to travel, but Bitcoin ownership has largely remained an all-or-nothing purchase,” said Marc Dumpff, Founder and CEO of BTCNow.“We think there's room for another model. BTCNow lets customers secure their Bitcoin purchase today and spread the payments over five years. The price is fixed, the payments are predictable and customers don't have to worry about a market drop triggering a margin call or liquidation.”

BTCNow was founded by Dumpff, a structured finance veteran with more than 17 years of experience across regulated fund management, financial infrastructure and international capital markets. He designed BTCNow's institutional fund structure, regulatory strategy, automated capital allocation model and planned 50-state U.S. rollout.

In his early twenties, Dumpff founded a regulated investment fund in Liechtenstein under the supervision of the Financial Market Authority (FMA). He later expanded his operations into Hong Kong, where, as Chairman of Satori Group, he helped build the company to more than HK$1 billion in paid-up share capital within six months.

His background in traditional financial markets has shaped BTCNow's approach. While the consumer proposition is intentionally straightforward, the infrastructure behind it draws on more than a decade of Dumpff's experience building and structuring financial products.

BTCNow enters the market as Bitcoin becomes increasingly integrated into mainstream finance, while the ways consumers acquire it remain largely concentrated around direct purchases, exchange-traded products and trading platforms.

The company believes Pay-Over-Time represents another potential route into Bitcoin ownership, particularly for consumers who want to build a long-term position but may not want to commit a large amount of capital at once.

BTCNow's model also differs from dollar-cost averaging, where an investor makes a series of Bitcoin purchases over time at whatever the prevailing market price happens to be. With BTCNow, the Bitcoin purchase and its price are fixed, while the customer's payments are distributed across the following 60 months. That means customers know the purchase price from the beginning rather than accumulating Bitcoin at different prices each month.

BTCNow is planning a U.S.-wide rollout over the coming months as it builds out the platform, reflecting Dumpff's focus on combining a simple consumer proposition with financial infrastructure expected of more established financial products.

About BTCNow

BTCNow is building a new approach to Bitcoin ownership based around a Pay-Over-Time model. The platform allows customers to lock in a Bitcoin purchase upfront and spread the cost across 60 fixed monthly payments, with Bitcoin held in trust and custody provided by BitGo. Founded by structured finance veteran Marc Dumpff, BTCNow combines a simple pay-over-time consumer experience with institutional-grade financial infrastructure and a focus on regulatory compliance.

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Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: btcnow(at)transformgroup.com