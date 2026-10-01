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URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At September 30, 2026


2026-10-01 12:02:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, October 1 st, 2026

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as of September 30 th , 2026

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
30/09/2026 144,544,813 144,544,813

Attachment

  • 2. URW SE - 2026 09 30 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital

MENAFN01102026004107003653ID1111746844



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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