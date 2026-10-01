As Ontario Builds, Ontario One Call Evolves Into Ontario Dig Authority

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ontario experiences unprecedented growth in housing, transportation, utility and community infrastructure, safe excavation has never been more important. Today, Ontario One Call announced it is operating under a new name, Ontario Dig Authority.

The new brand reflects the organization's evolution as Ontario's public safety administrative authority, protecting people, communities and critical underground infrastructure while supporting the safe and efficient delivery of the projects that build Ontario.

Over the past 30 years, the organization has helped protect the public and underground infrastructure by connecting excavators with buried infrastructure owners before digging begins. Today, millions of excavation activities rely on Ontario Dig Authority. It is the critical first step in any digging project.

The transition to Ontario Dig Authority represents more than a name change. It reflects the organization's growth into a modern regulator focused on public safety, compliance and damage prevention.

“As Ontario continues to grow, so does the importance of protecting the underground infrastructure that powers our homes, businesses and communities,” said Mitch Panciuk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Dig Authority.

“Ontario Dig Authority reflects who we are today and where we are headed. While we will continue to deliver Ontario's excavation notification system, our role has expanded to include public safety leadership, regulatory oversight, education, industry engagement and continuous improvement across Ontario's damage prevention ecosystem.”

The organization's new name and brand identity come at a time when continued awareness and action on safe digging practices become increasingly important as Ontario's infrastructure projects expand.

“Ontario Dig Authority builds on the strong foundation established by Ontario One Call, while looking ahead to the future,” said Panciuk.

"Our mission remains unchanged: protecting people, communities and critical underground infrastructure through safe excavation practices. We will continue working alongside industry, municipalities, infrastructure owners and government partners to help Ontario build faster and safer.”

Ontario Dig Authority will continue to administer Ontario's excavation notification system, promote awareness of safe excavation practices: the critical message of 'Click Before You Dig', provide education and damage prevention resources, and collaborate with industry partners across the province.

For more information about the new organizational name and brand identity, visit: .

About Ontario Dig Authority

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Ontario Dig Authority is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners, and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act was passed, which stipulates by law that anyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario Dig Authority before they dig.