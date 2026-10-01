Cogility And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Advanced Decision Intelligence Solutions For The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scalable, Integrated Intelligence Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

IRVINE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility Software, developer of the Cogynt.ai Decision Intelligence Platform for complex, high-consequence environments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cogility's Public Sector distributor, making Cogynt.ai available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft significantly expands access to Cogynt.ai across Federal and State Government agencies,” said Stuart Booth, Chief Operating Officer at Cogility Software.“Carahsoft's Government procurement expertise and extensive reseller network make it an ideal partner to help agencies address complex, high-consequence challenges. Together, we are helping decision makers continuously assess risk and act on explainable insights so they can shift from reactive to proactive postures-and get left of harm.”

Cogynt.ai is a cloud-scalable Decision Intelligence Platform that transforms large volumes of diverse data into predictive, explainable and auditable insights. The platform combines patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), behavioral analytics, no-code model authoring and cloud-scale data processing to support high-consequence applications, including insider risk detection and mitigation. Its transparent, expert-defined approach enables agencies to understand how conclusions are reached, investigate underlying activity and trace, validate and audit the behavioral logic behind each insight and risk score.

“Cogility's Cogynt.ai platform turns complex data into actionable insights, enabling agencies to improve decision-making confidence,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive of AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“As agencies navigate increasingly dynamic and complex threat environments, Cogynt.ai's auditable Decision Intelligence capabilities provide the transparency, agility and operational advantage needed to perform effectively at scale. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Cogility are delivering innovative decision intelligence solutions to the Public Sector.”

Cogility's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and TIPS Contract #220105. For more information, contact Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or .... Explore Cogility's solutions here.

About Cogility Software

Cogility develops a decision intelligence platform for government agencies and commercial organizations operating in complex, high-consequence environments. Its Cogynt.ai platform helps organizations identify emerging risks, understand patterns of behavior and make timely, high-confidence decisions.

Cogynt.ai combines patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), behavioral analytics, no-code model authoring and cloud-scale data processing to transform large volumes of diverse data into predictive, explainable and auditable insights. Its transparent, expert-defined approach enables organizations to understand how conclusions are reached, investigate underlying activity and maintain human oversight of consequential decisions. Government and commercial customers use Cogynt.ai to address complex challenges across insider risk management, national security, financial services, fraud, waste and abuse, and critical infrastructure protection. To learn more, visit or contact the Cogility team.

Contact

Stuart Booth

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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