Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act Signed Into Law, Delivering Major Bipartisan Victory For Tickborne Disease Advocacy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Center for Lyme Action celebrates the signing of Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act into law, renewing critical federal efforts to address tickborne diseases.

- Meghan Bradshaw, MPH, Executive Director, Center for Lyme ActionWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Center for Lyme Action (CLA) today celebrates the signing of the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act into law, renewing critical federal efforts to address Lyme disease and other tickborne diseases through Fiscal Year 2030.The legislation, S. 2398, passed the U.S. Senate unanimously in August and the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously in September before being signed into law today. The law reauthorizes key components of the federal response to vector-borne diseases, including the national public health strategy, Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases, and CDC grants that support state and local health departments.The legislation builds on the landmark Kay Hagan Tick Act, originally signed into law in 2019 and named in honor of former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina, who died in 2019 following complications from the tickborne Powassan virus.“Today marks an extraordinary moment for the Lyme and tickborne disease community and a powerful demonstration of what bipartisan advocacy can accomplish,” said Meghan Bradshaw, MPH, Executive Director of Center for Lyme Action.“The signing of the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act is the result of years of work by patients, families, researchers, public health professionals, advocates, and bipartisan champions in Congress who refused to let tickborne diseases fall off the national agenda. We are incredibly proud of the thousands of advocates across the country who raised their voices and made this victory possible.”The Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act continues several programs established under the original law:National Public Health Strategy: The law requires the Department of Health and Human Services to continue implementing and updating the National Public Health Strategy to Prevent and Control Vector-Borne Diseases in People, supporting coordination across the federal government.Regional Centers of Excellence: The law reauthorizes the Regional Centers of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases through FY2030, supporting scientific research and collaboration addressing vector-borne diseases.State and local public health capacity: The law reauthorizes CDC grants to health departments to strengthen surveillance, data collection and analysis, early detection and diagnosis, treatment efforts, and public awareness.The original Kay Hagan Tick Act helped establish a coordinated federal approach to tickborne diseases and supported the expansion of state and local surveillance capacity. According to the legislation's congressional sponsors, the number of health departments reporting tick-surveillance data increased from six to 44 following implementation of the original law.Center for Lyme Action has advocated for reauthorization of the Kay Hagan Tick Act as part of its broader federal strategy to advance policies and funding addressing Lyme and other tickborne diseases.The organization's grassroots network includes advocates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who have engaged their members of Congress, participated in advocacy days, shared personal stories, and urged policymakers to make tickborne diseases a national public health priority.The legislation's unanimous passage in both chambers reflects the broad bipartisan support that has characterized the Kay Hagan Tick Act since its original enactment.“Every email, phone call, congressional meeting, personal story, and advocacy action mattered,” Bradshaw said.“This victory belongs to a community that has spent years demanding that Lyme and tickborne diseases receive the federal attention and resources they deserve. We are grateful to the bipartisan members of Congress who championed this legislation and to every advocate who helped carry it across the finish line.”With reauthorization secured, CLA will continue advocating for the federal investments necessary to translate this policy framework into meaningful progress for patients and families.“Reauthorization is not the end of our work-it is the foundation for what comes next. We must continue building federal investments in research, prevention, diagnostics, therapeutics, surveillance, and public health infrastructure so that the millions of Americans affected by Lyme and other tickborne diseases have a stronger path toward answers and better outcomes.”The organization will focus on advancing research, prevention, improved diagnostics, therapeutics, surveillance, and public health capacity, while working across Congress, federal agencies, the research community, industry, and patient advocacy organizations.“Today we celebrate, but tomorrow we get back to work,” Bradshaw said.“Reauthorization gives us an important foundation. Now we must make sure the federal government follows through with the resources, implementation, and continued innovation necessary to change the trajectory of these diseases. This is a landmark victory-and it is just the beginning.”About Center for Lyme ActionCenter for Lyme Action is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to growing federal funding and advancing policy solutions for Lyme and other tickborne diseases.

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Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act Signed Into Law, Delivering Major Bipartisan Victory for Tickborne Disease Advocacy News Provided By Center for Lyme Action October 01, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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