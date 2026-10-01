Triplett Highlights How Higher-Speed Networks Are Changing Field Cable And Network Testing

Triplett highlights how network testers help technicians verify cabling, identify faults, and troubleshoot connectivity as networks evolve toward higher speeds.

- Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at TriplettMERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations continue upgrading network infrastructure to support higher data rates, the demands placed on installation and service technicians are also changing. Triplett Test Equipment & Tools is highlighting the growing importance of network verification and troubleshooting as faster networks are deployed across commercial buildings, facilities, data centers, and other connected environments.When Network Upgrades Put Greater Demands on CablingMoving to higher-speed connectivity places greater importance on cable quality, wiring integrity, terminations, and overall installation performance. A network may appear operational while an underlying cabling issue contributes to intermittent connectivity, reduced performance, or communication problems.For technicians, identifying these conditions at the physical layer can be an important first step in determining whether a network problem originates with the cabling or elsewhere in the system. Verification during installation and commissioning can also help confirm that cabling has been terminated and configured correctly before the network is placed into service.Bringing Diagnostics Closer to the InstallationVisual inspection or basic connectivity checks may not provide enough information when technicians are investigating an unreliable connection. A network cable tester can provide additional diagnostic information by checking wiring configurations, continuity, and other cable conditions directly at the installation.Multifunction testing equipment can be particularly useful when technicians encounter different cable types and network requirements within the same facility. Combining cable diagnostics with network testing, PoE detection, cable tracing, and related functions allows technicians to investigate multiple potential causes with a single field test instrument."As network speeds increase, technicians have less margin for installation errors that may have gone unnoticed in earlier generations of infrastructure," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "Being able to validate cabling, connectivity, and network characteristics at the physical layer provides an important foundation for diagnosing performance issues, verifying installation quality, and supporting long-term network reliability."Supporting Installation and Service WorkflowsVerification and diagnostic testing support multiple stages of the network lifecycle, from initial deployment through ongoing maintenance and service. During deployment, technicians can use testing to verify cable terminations and wiring before equipment is placed into service. During maintenance, diagnostic results can help narrow the source of connectivity problems and provide information for corrective action.Consistent testing procedures can also provide useful records of installation and service work, creating a baseline for future maintenance, system upgrades, and performance investigations.Triplett offers a range of Network Testers and low-voltage testing solutions, including the LVPRO40 10Gb Multifunctional Low Voltage Cable/Network Tester. The LVPRO40 supports CAT5e, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, and coaxial cable applications, with functions including network-speed indication up to 10G, Ethernet port testing, PoE detection, TDR-based cable length and fault testing, and cable tracing.Additional information about Triplett's Network Testers and low-voltage testing solutions, including the LVPRO40, is available on the company's dedicated Low Voltage Testers page.About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, network technicians, contractors, installers, inspectors, and maintenance professionals test infrastructure, diagnose faults, verify installations, and maintain connected systems across commercial, industrial, and facility environments.

Richard Wexler – VP Global Business Development

Triplett

+1 603-621-6021

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Triplett Highlights How Higher-Speed Networks Are Changing Field Cable and Network Testing News Provided By Triplett October 01, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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