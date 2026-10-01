Argo Law, PC Launches As Bridge Law Dissolves Trial Lawyer Lalit Kundani Expands Estate Planning Practice

Lalit Kundani is the Founder and Managing Partner of Argo Law, and is an award-winning attorney, legal strategist, speaker, and published author who has spent his career helping families protect what matters most.

Ex-LA County prosecutor and Consumer Attorney of the Year finalist brings an education-first approach to estate, tax, asset protection, and U.S.-India planning.

- Lalit KundaniANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bridge Law LLP has been dissolved, and attorney Lalit Kundani will continue serving clients as Managing Partner of Argo Law, PC, an Anaheim-based private client law firm. Argo Law focuses on estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection, charitable planning, probate, trust administration, and cross-border planning for families with ties to India and other countries.Existing clients will continue working with the same attorneys and staff at Argo Law, PC, located at 155 N. Riverview Drive, Suite 213, in Anaheim. Kundani leads the firm with Junior Partner Kiran Sohal and Attorney Sabina Chopra, supported by a client services and paralegal team.A Trial Lawyer's Approach to Estate Planning"I spent the first half of my career learning what happens when things go terribly wrong," said Kundani. "I spent the second half making sure they don't."Kundani now focuses on wealth planning after more than a decade as a trial lawyer. After beginning his legal career at a large national law firm handling high-stakes litigation, he then served as a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, prosecuting gang homicide and capital murder cases, and later represented victims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death at a national plaintiffs' litigation firm. Since then, he has recovered more than $150 million in verdicts and settlements.In October 2025, Kundani served as co-counsel with Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP for an 80-year-old pedestrian who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a driver ran a red light and struck him on a sidewalk. A San Bernardino County Superior Court jury awarded the plaintiff $34.1 million (Case No. CIVSB2319798). The trial team, including Kundani, was named a finalist for the Consumer Attorneys of California's 2026 Consumer Attorney of the Year award, which will be presented in San Francisco in November."My career has taken me from prosecuting murder cases in a courtroom to protecting families and their wealth in a conference room," said Kundani. "The subject matter changed, but the responsibility never did: understand what is at stake, anticipate what can go wrong, and build the strategy before the crisis arrives."He added, "Most estate planning attorneys have never tried a case in front of a jury. I spent much of my career in courtrooms watching exactly where insurance policies and standard trusts fail. When I design an asset protection plan, I build it for how a lawsuit actually unfolds, not for the best-case scenario."Kundani has been a teacher, a prosecutor, a trial lawyer, and an estate advisor. "Every one of those jobs taught me the same lesson: the person who truly understands the problem makes better decisions," he said.As a prosecutor, he learned how investigators locate people and assets, experience he now applies to helping clients keep their names and holdings out of public view. As a plaintiffs' attorney who pursued insurance recoveries, he learned where coverage commonly falls short.The firm reports that judges, law enforcement officers, public officials, and fellow attorneys retain Kundani for their own estate plans, often with privacy as a priority."When families entrust you with substantial wealth or reputation, they are rarely entrusting you with money alone," said Kundani. "They are trusting you with family dynamics, businesses, vulnerabilities, ambitions, and legacies. Sophisticated private client work requires technical excellence, but it also requires judgment and discretion."Education Before EngagementArgo Law was built around a simple idea: strategy first, documents second. The first meeting with every new client is an educational session covering the problem, the available options, and the trade-offs, before any engagement is signed."Before we draft anything, we want to understand the family, the assets, the risks, the tax consequences, and the destination," said Kundani. "Only then should we decide which legal tools belong in the plan. The traditional model asks clients to pay a large fee and simply trust the lawyer. We reject that. As a trial lawyer, my job was to explain complex issues to 12 strangers and get them to agree. Our clients deserve that same clarity. We don't preach. We teach."Practice FocusProperty tax reassessment. California's Proposition 19, which took effect in 2021, can sharply raise property taxes when real estate passes from parents to children. Under the rule, many inherited properties are reassessed to current market value rather than keeping the parents' lower tax base. For families who have held property for decades, heirs may be unable to afford to keep it. Kundani has discussed the issue as a guest on“California Insider,” and other estate planning attorneys refer these matters to the firm."Every family's situation is different, and planning has to be completed while the parents are living," said Kundani. "Our job is to review the facts honestly and tell a family whether a strategy makes sense for them, even when the answer is no."Asset protection and privacy. The firm advises professionals, business owners, and public figures on structuring their assets to reduce exposure to lawsuits and creditors while protecting their privacy. "I spent years fighting fires in the courtroom," said Kundani. "Now I get to design buildings that don't burn."Advanced estate and tax planning. For high- and ultra-high-net-worth families, the firm designs irrevocable trust strategies to reduce federal estate and gift taxes, and advises company founders on Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) planning before an IPO or sale. Because the firm handles estate tax, property tax, asset protection, and trust administration in-house, families can address related issues with a single legal team.U.S.-India cross-border planning. Argo Law's U.S.-India Desk is, according to the firm, one of the few practices in the country focused on U.S.-India tax and estate matters. Kundani helps U.S. citizens and Indian residents resolve cross-border property, wills, and estate matters without needing to travel to India, and advises non-citizens and global families on owning and transferring U.S. assets.Recent MilestonesKundani was recently named Of Counsel to Falcon, Rappaport & Berkman, a New York-based law firm, advising on its California matters. Of Counsel is a formal affiliation in which an attorney works with a firm on specific matters without being a partner. The relationship also allows Argo Law clients in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Connecticut to be served.He was also invited by First American Trust to lecture estate planning professionals on QSBS planning. He has been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2018, was named to the National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers in the Nation in 2015 and 2017, and has provided training to the FBI, ATF, LAPD, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. His commentary and cases have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, Forbes, and HuffPost, and on KFI AM 640.More information is available at argolawpc.Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Each matter depends on its specific facts.About Argo Law, PCArgo Law, PC is a private client law firm based in Anaheim Hills, California, serving individuals, families, entrepreneurs, physicians, and executives throughout California, the United States, and abroad. The firm advises on estate planning, tax, asset protection, charitable giving, probate, trust administration, guardianship, and international estate planning. Managing Partner Lalit Kundani graduated summa cum laude from UCLA, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and earned his law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law. He served in the office of California Governor Gray Davis and worked in the chambers of the Honorable Richard A. Paez of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He is a member of The Magic Castle and the Academy of Magical Arts, a former consultant to DreamWorks Animation, the founder of The Unholy Cow, and a co-founder of Bruin Bhangra and the UCLA Bhangra Team.

Lalit Kundani

Argo Law, PC

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Argo Law, PC Launches as Bridge Law Dissolves; Trial Lawyer Lalit Kundani Expands Estate Planning Practice News Provided By Iffel International Inc. October 01, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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