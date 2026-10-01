COS Systems Hosts Regional Open Access Day In Spokane Valley

Public Broadband Edition Brings Operators, ISPs and Vendors Together at Broadlinc

- Ariane Schmidt, Executive Director, BroadlincUMEå, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COS Systems hosted Regional Open Access Day: Public Broadband Edition on September 29 at Broadlinc's offices in Spokane Valley, Washington. Network owners, operators, ISPs and technology vendors spent the day together: a keynote, two panels and structured speed dating. Broadlinc hosted the day and supplied the keynote.Ariane Schmidt, Executive Director of Broadlinc, opened with a keynote on Open Access beyond the big cities. Panel I, "What Makes an Open Access Network Successful?", gave the operator view. Keith Ponton of Arcadis moderated. Panel II, "The ISP Perspective: Getting On, Staying On," was moderated by Ashley Poling, VP Business Development at COS Systems. It covered what makes a community network easy or hard to operate on: layer 2 versus layer 3, IP management, billing integration, greenfield versus brownfield builds, and how much operator involvement ISPs want in service delivery."I was honored to be the keynote for the COS Systems Washington Open Access Day. The knowledge shared by those who attended was so inspiring." -- Ariane Schmidt, Executive Director, BroadlincSpeed dating drew the strongest response of the day. Several participants said so before the event, when their route cards went out. On site, the response held. Each participant had chosen whom to meet in advance through a preference form. ISPs met operators. Operators and ISPs met vendors. Every conversation had a reason behind it."Open Access works when networks and ISPs find each other fast. Speed dating put the right introductions into one afternoon. COS runs what comes after: ordering, activation, support and billing between every network and the ISPs that sell on it." -- Isak Finér, CRO, COS SystemsOperators and ISPs in the room included Kitsap PUD, NoaNet, GigSpeed, KnightCom, SumoFiber and Intellipop.Arcadis and Broadlinc sponsored at the Elite level. Calix and Nokia sponsored at the Day level. ReadiTech Engineering sponsored lunch. Bonfire Infrastructure Group sponsored the cornhole championship. The day closed with the Open Access Bar at The Scale House Market, next to the venue.For questions about Open Access Day, contact Maren Buchmüller at....About COS SystemsCOS Systems provides a cloud-based BSS/OSS platform purpose-built for broadband operators. Operators choose COS Business Engine to run full retail ISP operations: subscriber management, billing and provisioning; or COS Wholesale Engine to orchestrate multi-provider Open Access networks. COS FSM and COS Prospector extend the platform with automated field service management and door-to-door demand aggregation, so operators can sell faster, scale better, and automate everything. The portfolio comprises COS Business Engine, COS Wholesale Engine, COS FSM, COS Prospector, COS Marketplace and now also COS Fiber Flow.

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COS Systems Hosts Regional Open Access Day in Spokane Valley News Provided By COS Systems October 01, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications



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