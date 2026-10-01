Tenba Launches DNA V2 Shoulder Bag Collection, Rebuilding A Camera Bag Deisgn Legacy That Dates Back To 1977

Four sizes pair the vintage-inspired look with rebuilt construction, weatherproofing, and organization for the way people shoot today.

- Peter Waisnor - Vice President, TenbaNORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Tenba announced the launch of the DNA v2 Shoulder Bag Collection, an update to one of the company's most enduring camera bag lines. The four-bag collection pairs the vintage-inspired silhouette photographer's have carried for decades with rebuilt construction, weatherproofing, and organization designed for how photographers and content creators work today.The DNA v2 design team rebuilt the collection "from the strap up".Drawing on some of Tenba's own classic bag designs dating back to 1977, the new design keeps the look photographers already know while updating nearly everything underneath it to meet the needs of the modern creator.New features across the DNA v2 line include a 3-stage dual-zipper top for immediate, unobstructed access to gear, as well as a hidden pocket for a Bluetooth tracker. Every bag in the collection is cut from DWR- and PU-coated polyester twill and ballistic nylon, sewn with seatbelt-grade webbing, closed with YKK water-repellent zippers, and includes a trolley strap for attaching to rolling cases and luggage.A memory foam shoulder strap with an integrated silicone-coated non-slip grip ensures all day carrying comfort, and a silver/black reversible rain cover adds an extra layer of protection on wet weather days. There are two side storage pockets: a stretchy one to fit a water bottle, and a zippered one perfect for temporary storage of a lens.As with all Tenba bags, DNA v2 is made with entirely PFAS-free fabrics, hardware and coatings.The DNA v2 Shoulder Bag Collection launches in four sizes, each available in black or blue colorways:DNA v2 Shoulder Bag 10 - Fits a mirrorless, rangefinder or compact DSLR camera with 3-4 lenses, plus a tablet up to 11" - $169.95DNA v2 Shoulder Bag 14 - Fits a mirrorless or DSLR camera with 3-5 lenses up to an unattached 70-200mm f/2.8, plus a laptop up to 14" - $199.95DNA v2 Shoulder Bag 16 - Fits a mirrorless or DSLR camera with 3-5 lenses up to an unattached 70-200mm f/2.8, plus a laptop up to 16"DNA v2 Shoulder Bag 16 Pro - Fits a pro-size mirrorless or DSLR camera with a grip, 4-6 lenses up to an attached 70-200mm f/2.8, plus a laptop up to 16"

Peter Waisnor

MAC Group

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Tenba DNA v2: Vintage-inspired Shoulder Bags for Photographers & Filmmakers

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Tenba Launches DNA v2 Shoulder Bag Collection, Rebuilding a Camera Bag Deisgn Legacy that Dates Back to 1977 News Provided By MAC Group October 01, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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