Screamers Soda Announces Its First Southern California Store In Upland

The Classic Scream, a root beer float with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Puddin', a dessert-inspired drink from Screamers Soda's upcoming menu.

Concept rendering of the planned Screamers Soda storefront in Downtown Upland, California.

The flagship shop will offer custom sodas, classic floats and matcha, with a portion of proceeds supporting local youth centers.

- Linda Trawnik, President Emeritus, Historic Downtown Upland, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Screamers Soda has announced plans to open its flagship dirty soda and float shop in Downtown Upland, California. The location will establish the brand's first brick-and-mortar presence in the Inland Empire, combining traditional soda-fountain influences with a customizable beverage menu.The Upland storefront will serve dirty sodas, ice cream floats, layered iced matcha drinks and kids' milks. Each drink will be prepared to order, allowing guests to choose a signature recipe or build their own combination of flavors and toppings.Dirty sodas combine familiar fountain sodas with flavored syrups, creams, fruit and other additions. Screamers will offer 10-, 16- and 24-ounce sizes, alongside the Mega Scream, a 54-ounce option. Customization options will include diet soda bases, sugar-free syrups and dairy-free alternatives.Signature drinks will include The Big Scream, made with Dr Pepper, toasted marshmallow and vanilla, finished with a sweet cloud top; Tennessee Twist, cola with peach and vanilla and a sweet cloud top, inspired by the founder's Tennessee roots; and Strawberry Social, lemon-lime soda with strawberry and coconut, finished with a sweet cloud top.The menu will also feature the Scream Sampler, a flight of four 10-ounce drinks designed to introduce guests to several flavors in one order. Classic floats will include root beer with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.The Screamers name takes its inspiration from the familiar“I scream, you scream” ice cream tradition. That connection to shared treats and family memories informs the brand's drink names, menu development and approach to the guest experience.“Downtown Upland thrives when businesses give people new reasons to visit, connect and spend time here. Screamers Soda's combination of nostalgic flavors, a creative menu and a commitment to supporting local youth makes it a welcome addition to our downtown community,” said Linda Trawnik, President Emeritus of Historic Downtown Upland, Inc.Community giving will be part of the company's operations. Screamers plans to dedicate a portion of proceeds to local youth centers supporting young people in recovery from drug and alcohol use.Beyond the storefront, the company will offer catering for corporate events, weddings, birthdays and community gatherings throughout San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties.Opening details and additional menu announcements will be shared at screamerssoda and on Instagram at @screamerssoda.About Screamers SodaScreamers Soda is a beverage concept preparing to launch its flagship dirty soda and float shop in Downtown Upland, California. Drawing on traditional ice cream shops and Tennessee family roots, the brand offers customizable beverages, signature recipes and classic floats. Its menu includes dirty sodas, ice cream floats, iced matcha drinks and kids' milks, with community giving incorporated into its business plans.

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Screamers Soda Announces Its First Southern California Store in Upland News Provided By DeskPanther October 01, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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