Decking Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $24.58 Billion By 2030

Decking Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Decking Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The decking market has seen notable growth in recent years, driven by a surge in construction activities and evolving consumer preferences for outdoor living spaces. As this sector continues to develop, it is essential to examine the latest market size estimates, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future trajectory.

Market Size Expansion and Growth Outlook for the Decking Market

The decking market has experienced significant expansion and is projected to increase from $17.63 billion in 2025 to $18.81 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly influenced by rising residential construction, a growing appetite for outdoor living areas, ongoing urban infrastructure development, sustained use of traditional wood decking materials, and expanding tourism and hospitality projects. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $24.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted growth is supported by a shift toward eco-friendly building materials, increasing adoption of composite decking, smart city infrastructure expansion, demand for modular construction systems, and a rise in renovation and remodeling activities. Notable trends expected to impact the market include higher demand for sustainable and recycled decking materials, growth in composite and low-maintenance decking options, greater use of modular and prefabricated outdoor flooring systems, development of smart outdoor spaces in both residential and commercial projects, and preference for weather-resistant, durable construction products.

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Understanding What Decking Entails in Construction Applications

Decking refers to the range of structural and surface materials used to create flat, load-bearing outdoor flooring systems. These systems are designed to provide safe, durable, and weather-resistant surfaces for elevated or ground-level outdoor structures. The materials employed include wood, composite, metal, or plastic-based components, all engineered to deliver strength, slip resistance, aesthetic quality, and long-lasting performance under various environmental conditions.

Key Factors Encouraging Growth in the Decking Market

The surge in residential construction activity is a major force driving the decking market's expansion. Residential construction involves building new housing units such as single-family homes, apartments, townhouses, and residential communities, along with related renovation and extension projects. This increase is fueled by rising household incomes and supportive government housing policies that boost demand for new homes. Decking plays a vital role in these projects by providing durable and appealing outdoor spaces like patios, balconies, terraces, porches, and backyard entertainment areas, which enhance the functionality and value of homes. For example, in February 2026, Statistics Canada reported a 2.4% rise in investment in residential construction in December 2025 compared to November 2025. This growth in housing development is an important driver for the decking market.

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Additional Drivers Accelerating Decking Market Growth

Alongside residential development, there is growing interest in incorporating sustainable and innovative materials within decking solutions. The increasing preference for composite decking alternatives that offer low maintenance and longevity is influencing market expansion. Additionally, urban infrastructure improvements and smart city projects are generating demand for modular and prefabricated outdoor flooring systems. Renovation and remodeling activities in both residential and commercial sectors are further propelling the need for functional and aesthetically pleasing decking options.

Which Regions Lead and Show Rapid Growth in the Decking Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the decking market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and regional developments.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Decking Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $24.58 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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