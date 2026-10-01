Aleo And Ledger Bring The First Privacy-Preserving Stablecoin To A Mainstream Hardware Wallet

USDCx on Aleo is now supported in the Ledger WalletTM app, giving users privacy for the stablecoins they already hold.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aleo, a private blockchain infrastructure, and Ledger, the global leader in digital asset security, today announced that USDCx on Aleo is now supported in the Ledger WalletTM app. The integration lets users swap stablecoins they already hold for shielded USDCx, with every transaction confirmed and signed on their Ledger device's secure screen. Once swapped, users can transact onchain while amounts, sender, receiver, and other transaction details stay private.USDCx on Aleo is the first privacy-preserving stablecoin supported by a mainstream hardware wallet. The integration follows an earlier announcement in May 2026, when Aleo became the first blockchain to bring private transactions to Ledger hardware for its own assets.Shielding a stablecoin balance takes a few minutes and requires no new tools or accounts. Ledger WalletTM users create an Aleo account, approve a view-key request that lets the app display their private balance without giving it the ability to move funds, then use the app's Swap tab, which routes the swap across chains via NEAR Intents, with no manual bridging required. Users choose the asset to shield, swap it for USDCx, and confirm the transaction on their Ledger device's screen before signing. Keys stay offline throughout, and the resulting balance is no longer public.Until now, achieving both hardware-secured custody and privacy at once has not been possible. USDCx on Aleo within Ledger closes these gaps with each organization solving a different part of the problem.Aleo uses zero-knowledge proofs to verify transactions without revealing their contents. Instead of publishing transaction details on-chain, the network publishes cryptographic proofs that confirm a transaction is valid while keeping the sender, recipient, and amount encrypted."This is what we've been building toward since Aleo launched,” said Kyle Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of the Aleo Network Foundation.“Privacy that isn't a separate product or a separate chain, but a property of the dollar you're already holding. With Ledger, that's now bank-level confidentiality on hardware millions of people already trust."USDCx on Aleo is a dollar-denominated stablecoin built on Aleo, fully backed by USDC. xReserve is a non-custodial smart contract and interoperability infrastructure that enables teams to launch their own interoperable, USDC-backed stablecoins.Ledger is the most widely used hardware wallet brand in the world, with more than 8 million devices sold across 165+ countries and an estimated 20%+ of global crypto asset value secured on its devices. With the integration, USDCx will bring private stablecoin transactions to Ledger users natively, with no separate app or additional hardware required.USDCx support is available today in the Ledger WalletTM app. To learn more about today's news, visit aleoAbout AleoAleo is building the foundation for a more private digital world. From the ground up, every transaction is private by default, bringing privacy and scalability to stablecoins and blockchain-based financial systems. For more information about Aleo and to stay updated on its latest developments, visit .

Christina Lockwood

A/M Partners

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Aleo and Ledger Bring the First Privacy-Preserving Stablecoin to a Mainstream Hardware Wallet News Provided By Aleo October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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