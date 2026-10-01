Go Live Sports Cast Expands Distribution To Tivo As Part Of Free Live Sports' 45-Channel Integration

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GLSC, as part of the Free Live Sports 45 channel lineup on Tivo, joins in January 2027 via OTT set-top boxes, TiVo+, and BMW/Mercedes in-car entertainment

- Go Live Sports CastTRENTON, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Go Live Sports Cast (GLSC), the 24/7 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to traditional and offbeat sports programming, today announced expanded distribution to TiVo as one of 45 channels being integrated onto the platform through Free Live Sports (FLS), with availability beginning January 2027.GLSC is already available on Free Live Sports, and this new integration will extend the channel's reach onto TiVo's platform starting in January 2027, including OTT set-top boxes, TiVo's smart TV app TiVo+, and in-car entertainment systems built into BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles."It has been great working with FLS, and we look forward to being on TiVo in 2027," said Frank Mazzella of Go Live Sports Cast. "It's another step for us as we bring traditional and offbeat sports to bigger and better broadcast exposure. In today's world, sports promoters need to take advantage of that next step up, which they can do by partnering with Go Live Sports Cast."The TiVo integration marks a significant milestone for GLSC's growth strategy, extending the network's reach well beyond traditional streaming devices and into new, high-visibility environments - including the emerging in-car entertainment space, where viewers can access live sports programming during their daily commutes and travel.GLSC continues to build its distribution footprint as part of a broader push to bring greater visibility to sports and sports promoters who might otherwise struggle to find broadcast exposure through traditional networks.

Frank Mazzella

Soundque Entertainment Inc

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Go Live Sports Cast Expands Distribution to TiVo as Part of Free Live Sports' 45-Channel Integration News Provided By Soundque Entertainment Inc October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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