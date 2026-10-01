Lakeside Pro Services Makes First Inc. 5000 Appearance, Ranking No. 2,724 In 2026

Lakeside Pro Services ranks No. 2,724 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking its first appearance on the list.

Lakeside Pro Services and Lucia Landscaping team members celebrate their companies' first-ever recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

Lucia Landscaping and Lakeside Pro Services team gathers outside their Roseville, Michigan, headquarters beneath a banner celebrating both companies' 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition.

Lakeside Pro Services has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 2,724 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

- Chris ChapinROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeside Pro Services has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 2,724 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition is Lakeside Pro Services' first appearance on the list and follows 117% revenue growth over three years.Based in Roseville, Lakeside Pro Services brings plumbing, irrigation, landscape lighting, lawn care, and construction and renovation services together for homeowners and businesses across Southeast Michigan.“Making the Inc. 5000 for the first time is an incredible honor for our team,” said Chris Chapin, President of Lakeside Pro Services.“Our growth reflects the trust our customers place in us and the work our technicians, customer service team, and staff put in every day. We're proud to represent Southeast Michigan on a national list, and we're focused on continuing to earn that trust.”Lakeside Pro Services' growth reflects its approach to indoor and outdoor property management. Customers can turn to one team for plumbing repairs, irrigation installation and maintenance, landscape lighting, lawn care, and renovation projects. The company credits the employees who carry out that work and the customers who trust them with their properties.The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies by their three-year revenue growth. Lakeside Pro Services' ranking can be verified on its official Inc. company profile.“This recognition belongs to everyone who answers a call, solves a problem, completes a project, or supports the work behind the scenes,” Chapin said.“One Team One Solution is how we serve our customers, and it's how we got here.”About Lakeside Pro ServicesLakeside Pro Services is a property services company based in Roseville, Michigan. It provides plumbing, irrigation, landscape lighting, lawn care, and construction and renovation services for residential and commercial customers across Southeast Michigan. Learn more at .

Brent Huntoon

Lakeside Pro Services

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Lakeside Pro Services Makes First Inc. 5000 Appearance, Ranking No. 2,724 in 2026 News Provided By Lucia Landscaping October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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