Lucia Landscaping Makes First Inc. 5000 Appearance, Ranking No. 2,479 In 2026

Lucia Landscaping ranks No. 2,479 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking its first appearance on the list.

Lucia Landscaping and Lakeside Pro Services team members celebrate their companies' first-ever recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list.

Lucia Landscaping and Lakeside Pro Services team gathers outside their Roseville, Michigan, headquarters beneath a banner celebrating both companies' 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition.

Lucia Landscaping Inc. has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 2,479 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

- Ted LuciaROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucia Landscaping Inc. has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 2,479 on the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition is Lucia Landscaping's first appearance on the list and follows 132% revenue growth over three years.Founded in 1993, Lucia Landscaping began as a local landscape maintenance company. Today, the Roseville-based business provides year-round exterior property services, including commercial landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape design and construction, irrigation, lighting, plant health care, and parking lot maintenance.“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is a huge milestone for everyone at Lucia Landscaping,” said Ted Lucia, CEO of Lucia Landscaping.“Our crews and support teams work hard every day to earn our clients' trust. This recognition reflects their commitment, along with the relationships we've built with clients and partners over more than three decades.”Lucia Landscaping's growth has been supported by its expansion into services that help commercial clients care for their properties throughout the year. From maintaining landscapes during the growing season to managing snow and ice in winter, the company brings its teams together around a shared approach to property care.“Growth gives us the opportunity to invest in our people and strengthen the service we provide,” Lucia said.“We're proud of this recognition, and we're focused on the work ahead.”The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies by their three-year revenue growth. Lucia Landscaping's ranking can be verified on its official Inc. company profile.About Lucia LandscapingLucia Landscaping Inc. is a commercial landscaping and exterior property services company based in Roseville, Michigan. Founded in 1993, the company provides landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape design and construction, irrigation, lighting, plant health care, and parking lot maintenance.

Brent Huntoon

Lucia Landscaping

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Lucia Landscaping Makes First Inc. 5000 Appearance, Ranking No. 2,479 in 2026 News Provided By Lucia Landscaping October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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