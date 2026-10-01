Acclaimed Pianist John Novacek And Violinist Laura Frautschi To Perform At Performing Arts At Fawn Lake (PAFL)

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake welcomes John Novacek and Laura Frautschi for a concert of chamber music masterworks and holiday favorites on Saturday, November 21

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Longtime musical partners Novacek and Frautschi bring together decades of experience on the world's leading concert stages for a program that ranges from Baroque elegance to jazz-inflected Americana, concluding with a selection of beloved holiday melodies.

About the artists:

John Novacek, a versatile and Grammy-nominated pianist, regularly tours the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia as solo recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist; in the latter capacity he has presented over thirty concerti with dozens of orchestras. John's current season is highlighted by the world premiere and subsequent performances of his string octet Music for 8, co-commissioned by Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Festival Mozaic, Schubert Club and Seattle Chamber Music Society.

Novacek's major performances have been heard in both national and international venues and he is a frequent guest at festivals here and abroad, He has also made his debuts with the Orquesta Filarmónica de la Ciudad de México, as well as with the Dayton and Vista philharmonic orchestras, the Anderson, Austin, Duluth Superior, Springfield (MA) and Traverse symphony orchestras, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, National Academy Orchestra of Canada and Symphony Nova Scotia. He is a highly sought-after collaborative artist and a tireless advocate for contemporary music. His original compositions have been widely performed and frequently recorded by major international soloists and ensembles. He has recorded over 35 CDs, encompassing solo and chamber music by most major composers from Bach to Bartók, as well as many contemporary and original scores.

John Novacek took top prizes at both the Leschetizky and Joanna Hodges international piano competitions, among many others. He studied piano with Polish virtuoso Jakob Gimpel at California State University, Northridge, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree, summa cum laude. Subsequently, he earned a Master of Music degree from New York City's Mannes College of Music.

In 2022, he was appointed to the Piano and Collaborative Piano faculty of The Mannes School of Music at The New School's College of Performing Arts in New York City. He is a Steinway Artist.

Violinist Laura Frautschi has a versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral player and concertmaster.

Laura tours internationally as a concertmaster, member and co-artistic director of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. She has also served as concertmaster of the New York City Opera Orchestra, Orchestra of St. Lukes, the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra in Houston, the San Antonio Symphony, and the Boston Modern Orchestra Project. In the summers, Laura serves as Principal 2nd Violin of the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center.

Laura collaborates frequently with living composers, presenting premieres of violin concerti by American composers Lee Hyla and Augusta Read Thomas, and leading Orpheus in works by Joan Tower and Jessie Montgomery, among others. Her chamber music activities include appearances at the Caramoor International Festival, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wellseley Composer Conference, St. Barths Music Festival and Colorado College Summer Music Festival and tours throughout Japan and the US as a member of piano trio Intersection, with cellist Kristina Cooper and pianist John Novacek.

Laura's discography ranges from Vivaldi's Four Seasons with the Festival Strings Lucerne to contemporary chamber works by Bernard Rands, Chen Yi, and Margaret Brouwer. With Intersection, she has also recorded and filmed numerous CDs and DVDs of short popular works in diverse genres, for Pony Canyon Records and Fuji TV.

Laura has a degree in applied mathematics from Harvard College and a masters in violin performance from The Juilliard School, where she studied with Robert Mann.

About Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform live

in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, DC, Richmond,

VA, and Charlottesville, VA. Since its founding, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Soprano Cree

Carrico, Broadway Actor Dwayne Clark, Violist Brett Deubner, the Duo of Martinez-Forteza and Nieto-Forteza, Pianist Maxwell Foster,

Baritone Prince Havely, Musicians Intersection Trio, Pianist Duk kyu Kim, Violinist Kyungha Ko, Pianist Blair McMillen, Tenor and Broadway

star J. Mark McVey, Lyric Baritone Chrístopheren Nomura, the Jazz Duo of Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, Music Director Ethan SmithCohen, Pianist Gerald Steichen, Cellist Wendy Sutter, Soprano and Broadway star Gay Willis, Pianist William Wolfram, and Soprano Monica Yumus.

Violinist Michelle Kim and Lyric Baritone Chrístopheren Nomura share responsibilities as PAFL Artistic Co-Directors.

Frank Blanco

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

+1 443-742-7577

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Acclaimed Pianist John Novacek and Violinist Laura Frautschi to Perform at Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) News Provided By Performing Arts at Fawn Lake October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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