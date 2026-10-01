Breast Cancer Survivor Launches $200K Initiative To Expand Mental Health Support

Galina Slavova, breast cancer survivor and founder of Blossoming Beyond Foundation, is leading a $200,000 initiative to expand mental health support for people affected by cancer.

Blossoming Beyond Foundation aims to expand therapy, peer support and cancer resources after receiving 200+ requests for support.

- Galina SlavovaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, breast cancer survivor and Blossoming Beyond Foundation (BBF) founder Galina Slavova is launching a $200,000 initiative to expand emotional and mental health support for people affected by cancer.Two years ago, Slavova created BBF after experiencing firsthand an often-overlooked part of cancer care: the emotional impact of diagnosis, treatment and life after cancer.“When I was going through breast cancer, I realized that treating the disease was only one part of what I needed,” said Slavova.“Cancer affected my mental health, my confidence, my relationships and almost every part of my life. There were moments when I felt incredibly alone. I kept asking myself: Where do people go for help with this part of cancer?”That question became the beginning of Blossoming Beyond Foundation.FROM ONE SURVIVOR'S EXPERIENCE TO A GROWING MISSIONOver the past two years, Slavova has personally handled much of BBF's outreach-answering calls and emails, speaking with people seeking help, connecting individuals with resources and peer support, raising funds and building awareness.More than 200 people have reached out seeking support, demonstrating what Slavova says is a growing need for emotional and mental health resources during and after cancer.At the same time, BBF's public service awareness campaigns, featuring breast cancer survivor and advocate Mathew Knowles, have generated more than 7 million impressions, amplifying conversations around breast cancer and survivorship while bringing greater visibility to male breast cancer-an often-overlooked part of the breast cancer conversation.“For a long time, when someone called or emailed asking for help, I was often the person on the other end,” Slavova said.“I listened, I answered and I tried to connect them with the resources we had because I knew what it felt like to need that support myself.”But the growing demand has made one thing clear.“I can start this. I can build it. But I can't scale it alone.”THE NEXT CHAPTER: A $200,000 GOALThis Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BBF is launching a $200,000 expansion initiative to increase access to professional, personalized mental health services while strengthening its existing peer-to-peer support and resources.Funding will help BBF expand access to licensed mental health professionals, subsidize therapy sessions for people who may otherwise be unable to afford them, strengthen peer-to-peer programs and continue developing Gigi, BBF's AI-powered Cancer Concierge, designed to help people navigate cancer-related resources and identify relevant support.“We've proven that the need exists,” Slavova said.“Now we have to build the capacity to meet it.”CANCER DOESN'T END WHEN TREATMENT ENDSFear of recurrence, anxiety, isolation, loneliness, changes in relationships and body image, financial stress and uncertainty can remain long after treatment ends.“When treatment ends, everyone expects you to celebrate and return to normal,” Slavova said.“But sometimes you don't even know what normal means anymore.”“Surviving cancer is only the beginning. Learning how to live beyond it matters, too.”Although BBF was born from Slavova's breast cancer experience, the Foundation supports both women and men affected by cancer and works to ensure that no one faces the emotional consequences of the disease alone.HELP US REACH THE NEXT 200“The first 200 people showed us why this work matters,” Slavova said.“Now I'm asking others to help us reach the next 200.”Individuals, businesses, healthcare professionals and community partners can support the campaign, volunteer, share BBF's mission or collaborate with the Foundation.About Blossoming Beyond FoundationBlossoming Beyond Foundation is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit founded by breast cancer survivor Galina Slavova to address the emotional and mental health impact of cancer. BBF connects people with peer support, mental health resources, education and community while working to expand access to professional mental health services.Because no one should have to face cancer alone.

Galina Slavova

Blossoming Beyond Foundation

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Cancer Changes More Than Your Body | Finding Emotional Support

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Breast Cancer Survivor Launches $200K Initiative to Expand Mental Health Support News Provided By Blossoming Beyond Foundation October 01, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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