'Will Overcome Problems Caused Due To Rainfall Deficit': Farmers Relieved With MSP Hike For Rabi Crops

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur/Churu, Oct 1 (IANS) Farmers in Rajasthan expressed their gratitude to the Union government, saying that their worries regarding rainfall deficit this year, has been addressed to an extent with the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six major Rabi crops.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an increase in the MSP for six major Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season.

Speaking to IANS, a farmer in Rajasthan's Jodhpur said: "We are majorly into mustard and chana cultivation. If the sale of these crops increases, we will be able to benefit from the increase in the hike in MSP for Rabi crops."

Citing deficit in rainfall this year, he added: "The chana cultivation has been low but if we get good prices for mustard, then would be really beneficial."

Another farmer highlighted that the increase in the MSP, would be helpful for them to cover costs of fertilisers, manure and also petrol and diesel.

"It will definitely befit farmers," he said while expressing gratitude to the Union government.

A farmer in Rajasthan's Churu also thanked the Union government, while saying: "Farmers who were worried with deficit rainfall can now heave a sigh of relief. This hike in MSP (for Rabi crops) will be extremely helpful."

Another farmer was particularly happy about the hike in MSP for wheat and jowar.

"Earlier what we earned was negligible, now thanks to the Union government, we will be able to earn well," he told IANS.

The Union government has announced the highest increase in MSP for safflower at Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal.

For lentil (Masur), barley, gram, and wheat, there is an increase of Rs 390 per quintal, Rs 136 per quintal, Rs 83 per quintal, and Rs 25 per quintal, respectively, according to an official statement.

The Union government increased the MSP of Rabi crops for marketing season 2027-28 to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.