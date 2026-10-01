Captain Smit Machchhar Speaking Openly, Smiling And Laughing: Indian Envoy After Visiting Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, on Thursday met Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at a hospital in Dubai and said the Indian pilot, who was injured while preventing a mid-air attack, was speaking openly and remains in good spirits.

"He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family," the Ambassador said.

Mittal said the brave Indian pilot was receiving good medical treatment and the Indian Embassy remains in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

Captain Machchhar was earlier airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the hospital in Dubai by Flydubai.

Speaking in an interview earlier, the Ambassador said the heroic pilot had saved several lives on board.

"Captain Smit has demonstrated great bravery and courage in an exemplary manner to save so many precious lives and avert a great tragedy. So we are very proud of the brave son of India, and we are going to extend full cooperation and support," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mittal visited the family of Captain Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, in Dubai and assured them of the Indian government's full support and assistance.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed the Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being."

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Mittal along with E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, India Consul General, met the family members of Captain Machchhar. The mission said they briefed the family about his health and recovery and conveyed appreciation for his extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives.

During the incident on Wednesday, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, after which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was taken care of to stabilise his condition until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the family members of Captain Machchhar and lauded his bravery, people familiar with the matter said.

"PM Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit, who saved hundreds of lives," sources said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions were providing all possible assistance to the pilot.