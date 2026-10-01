TN: Granite Baron Veeramani, Two Associates Detained Under Goondas Act

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj has ordered the detention of Gem Granites founder R. Veeramani and two associates under the Goondas Act, citing allegations of repeated criminal activity and public disorder.

Veeramani, 84, Shanthi, 60, and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, 63, are in judicial custody in connection with cases involving the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls.

They are lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.

According to a statement from the Commissioner's office, the detention orders form part of the police's efforts to curb the activities of habitual offenders.

Police alleged that the three accused' conduct warranted action under the preventive detention law.

The Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit arrested Veeramani on August 29, 2026, on charges of sexually assaulting minor girls.

Police arrested Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan on allegations that they had abetted him.

The accused were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Police later registered two additional cases against Veeramani over allegations that he had driven minor girls to take their own lives.

These allegations are among the matters being investigated as officers examine further complaints against the businessman and his associates.

In an update on the investigation, police said they had registered four cases so far under various provisions of the law.

The cases were based on complaints submitted by minor girls, their relatives and others, and investigations remain under way.

Officers are also examining suspicious financial transactions involving Veeramani, police said.

The update did not disclose the amounts involved, the nature of the transactions, or their possible connection to the allegations under investigation.

Police said complaints continued to be received against Veeramani and the other accused, and they are verifying information as part of the ongoing probe.

To facilitate the collection of information concerning affected minor girls, police have introduced a WhatsApp number, 9345319676.

People with relevant information can share it through this channel to assist investigators.

Police said they have received five useful pieces of information through the WhatsApp number.

Officers are verifying those inputs and conducting inquiries to establish their relevance to the cases.

The police update said both the complaints and the financial transactions remain under examination.

The allegations against the accused are under investigation, and the detention orders do not amount to a finding of guilt in the criminal cases.