Replacing Gyanesh Kumar Won't Make Rahul Gandhi PM: Assam BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday rejected the Opposition's demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign, saying a change at the top of the poll panel would not alter the Congress' political prospects.

Reacting to the Congress-led Opposition campaign against the CEC, Saikia said replacing Kumar would not help the Congress return to power.

“Gyanesh Kumar can be replaced, but even if he is replaced, the Congress will never come to power,” Saikia said.

Taking a direct swipe at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Assam BJP president added that a change in the Election Commission's leadership would not pave the way for Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister.

“Replacing him will not make LoP Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister either. The Congress should replace LoP Rahul Gandhi. Until the Congress replaces LoP Rahul Gandhi, nothing can be done,” Saikia said.

His remarks came amid a widening political confrontation between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over the functioning of the Election Commission and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress and several Opposition parties have intensified their demand for Kumar's resignation following reports of differences within the Election Commission over issues linked to electoral roll revision.

The Congress Working Committee has also called for Kumar's immediate resignation, while the INDIA bloc has announced further protests over the issue.

The dispute has also triggered protests in Assam.

On September 25, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and other party leaders were detained in Guwahati while demonstrating against the CEC and demanding his removal.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that differing views among Election Commissioners are part of the institution's deliberative process and that it took final decisions unanimously.

Opposition parties have continued to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. At the same time, the BJP has rejected the allegations and accused the Opposition of attempting to undermine the Election Commission.

Saikia's comments come as the political battle over electoral roll revision intensifies, with both the BJP and Opposition parties sharpening their positions ahead of upcoming electoral contests in the region.