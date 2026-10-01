Shekhawati Region Set To Get Yamuna Water: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the decades-long wait for Yamuna water in the Shekhawati region is set to end.

Under the Yamuna Water Project, estimated to cost more than Rs 34,000 crore, drinking water will be supplied from the Hathnikund Barrage to Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and surrounding areas through three pipelines.

He said Rajasthan's allocated share of water from the Renuka, Lakhwar and Kishau dams in the Upper Yamuna Basin would continue to flow uninterrupted, including during the non-monsoon period.

The foundation stone for an Rs 800-crore artificial reservoir at the Hansiyawas complex was laid on Wednesday, which the Chief Minister described as a significant step towards bringing Yamuna water to the Shekhawati region.

Construction work is expected to begin shortly.

The Chief Minister addressed a ceremony in Fatehpur organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign) with the theme,“Public Service is Service to God”.

During the event, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts.

Sharma said the“double-engine” government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was accelerating projects that had remained pending for decades.

He said 10 inter-state water agreements had been resolved across the country, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Narmada Water Agreement and Kishau Multipurpose Project, which are relevant to Rajasthan.

He also said that more than 15 lakh rural households in Rajasthan had been provided tap-water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Minister said the state government had committed to providing employment opportunities to youth by recruiting four lakh government employees.

According to him, appointments have so far been made to more than 1.89 lakh posts, while the recruitment process for 1.22 lakh posts is under way.

The state has also released a recruitment calendar for another 1.25 lakh posts.

He said the state had formulated a comprehensive development plan for villages and wards, under which it was expanding public amenities and services.

Atal Gyan Kendras are being established in villages to provide students in rural areas access to e-libraries and online coaching facilities.

Sharma also said Rajasthan was moving towards greater self-reliance in the energy sector, while departments such as Dairy and Roadways were working to overcome losses and turn a profit.

The Chief Minister said the state government was working with a focus on the welfare of farmers, labourers, women and youth.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), 3.82 lakh houses have been completed, while construction of another 4.53 lakh houses is under way, he said.

Social security pension amounts are also being increased periodically.

Sharma said the government was working to economically empower women and promote employment and self-employment opportunities.

According to him, more than 18.5 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didis.

He said the amount provided to farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi had been increased to Rs 9,000.

He also claimed that Rajasthan currently offers the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat.

The Chief Minister said the state government was providing financial assistance to conserve more than 660 havelis in Jhunjhunu, Churu and Sikar under the Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme.

According to the government, the initiative is expected to promote tourism, generate local employment and create new economic opportunities in the region.

He also highlighted the expansion of highways and other infrastructure to improve connectivity across the Shekhawati districts.

Jhabar Singh Kharra, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Local Self-Government, said the Yamuna Water Agreement was a significant development for the Shekhawati region.

He said the government would construct an artificial reservoir at Hansiyawas to facilitate implementation of the project.

Kharra added that development activities in the water and energy sectors were being accelerated as part of efforts to promote overall development in Rajasthan.

He also highlighted employment opportunities for the state's youth and various development initiatives being undertaken by the government.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 83 development projects worth Rs 1,277 crore across Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts.

The inaugurated projects included six Energy Department projects costing approximately Rs 296 crore, along with projects related to Medical Education, School and Sanskrit Education, Minority Affairs, Public Works and Animal Husbandry.

Other projects included the construction of the ITI Mandawa building, the District Transport Office building in Khetri, the Basketball Academy at the Sikar District Stadium and the Padihara-Loha rural drinking water supply scheme in Ratangarh.

Foundation stones were also laid for several projects under the Medical and Health, Public Works and Energy Departments.

According to the government, these projects will expand public amenities and accelerate development across the three districts.

MLAs Gordhan, Harlal Saharan, Rajendra Bhambu, Vikram Singh Jakhal and Jethanand Vyas; former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore; Fatehpur Municipal Council Chairperson Anju Bhinda; and many citizens attended the event.

After the programme, Chief Minister Sharma met Mahant Shri Narhari Nath at Shri Amritnath Ashram.