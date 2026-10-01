Jal Shakti Minister Leads 'Shramdaan' On Yamuna Bank In Kalindi Kunj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Thursday led 'Shramdaan' at Yamuna's Kalindi Kunj Ghat, Okhla Barrage, in Delhi as part of the nationwide campaign for voluntary physical labour under Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026-Nirantar Prayas.

Patil recalled Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on“Swachhata” along with“Swantantra”, which continues to guide the nation.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi, the Swachhata Andolan has achieved new heights.

He expressed gratitude to Safai-Mitras, who, he said, help keep the country clean through their dedication.

The minister also urged citizens to make Swachhata a collective responsibility by keeping their surroundings clean.

He emphasised that cleanliness is not just a periodic event but a continuous commitment to maintaining a clean environment and conserving rivers.

Minister of State V. Somanna attended the event, the statement said.

Later in the day, Patil interacted with Water Conservation Warriors and River Rejuvenation Warriors from different parts of the country who have been leading grassroots initiatives in water conservation, river and water-body rejuvenation, and environmental protection, the statement said.

The interaction, organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under Namami Gange, provided a platform for these grassroots champions to share their journeys, learn from one another and discuss how successful community-led models can be strengthened and replicated across the country.

Patil congratulated them for their commitment and said that listening directly to their experiences was an opportunity to understand the scale, diversity, and impact of grassroots action across the country.

He acknowledged that many of them had worked through difficult local circumstances and still succeeded in bringing people together to protect water and the environment.

Referring to the larger national movement, Patil said that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, water conservation has evolved into a nationwide Jan Andolan anchored in Jan Bhagidari.

He said that the Prime Minister's consistent emphasis on conserving every drop of water has inspired citizens and communities across the country to take ownership of water conservation, and that the work of the Water Warriors reflects this spirit of collective action.

The Minister emphasised that the next step should be to translate this energy into focused, measurable and sustained outcomes.

He encouraged participants to identify specific rivers, ponds, ghats, and other water bodies, set clear targets, and demonstrate visible improvement on the ground.

He also stressed the importance of involving women, youth, schoolchildren, senior citizens and other sections of society so that water conservation and cleanliness become enduring people's movements rather than one-time activities.

Patil encouraged the Water Warriors to stay connected, regularly share their work, and learn from successful models being implemented in different parts of the country.

He said that good local initiatives should not remain confined to one place, but should be adapted and expanded wherever they can help communities address similar challenges.