Narendra Bhooshan Takes Charge As New Union Environment Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Narendra Bhooshan, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, assumed charge as Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), an official said on Thursday.

His entry into the Ministry coincided with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav sharing on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation for Project Cheetah.

In a post on X, Yadav shared the PM's message to wildlife lovers that said,“In the past decade, India has achieved numerous significant milestones in the field of wildlife conservation. Project Cheetah's success is a remarkable example of this. Alongside this, the efforts being made for the conservation of species such as the Great Indian Bustard, rhinoceros, gharial, sloth bear, river dolphin, and snow leopard are a testament to the expanding scope of our conservation efforts.'”

An official statement said Bhooshan brings over three decades of administrative experience across the Central and State Governments, with broad exposure to energy, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, urban development, finance, and land-resource management.

His appointment as Secretary, MoEFCC follows his tenure as Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development.

During his career in the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Bhooshan has held several senior assignments, including Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, and Additional Energy Source and Technical Education, the statement said.

Earlier, Bhooshan served as Principal Secretary in the departments of PWD, Infrastructure and Industries Development, IT and Electronics, Science and Technology, and Panchayati Raj.

He has also served as Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Authority, in addition to holding other important charges. Bhooshan also has substantial field experience, having served as District Magistrate of Mathura, Firozabad, and Udham Singh Nagar, the statement said.

At the Government of India level, Bhooshan has served as Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Mission Director, National Food Security Management, and Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Cooperation. He has also served as Officer on Special Duty in the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, it said.

Bhooshan holds a graduate degree in Electronics and a Master's degree in International Development Policy from Duke University, the US. His professional training includes programs on public finance, infrastructure, and climate-change preparedness, the statement said.