Accor And CITYVIEW Developments Expand Their Partnership With Pullman Residences & Offices Dubai Meydan

NEW MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT WILL INTRODUCE 282 PULLMAN BRANDED RESIDENCES ALONGSIDE ACCOR'S FIRST EVER BRANDED OFFICES FOR SALE GLOBALLY Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and CITYVIEW Developments, a Dubai-based developer specialising in premium and luxury residential projects, today announced the signing of Pullman Residences & Offices Dubai Meydan at the Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World 2026, further expanding their partnership in Dubai. Scheduled to open in 2029, the mixed-use development will bring together 282 Pullman branded residences and branded offices within one destination. The project marks a significant milestone for Accor, introducing its first-ever branded offices for sale globally and extending the Pullman brand into a new commercial real estate segment. Supported by Accor One Living, an innovative platform in the industry that offers a 360o approach to the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded residential communities, Pullman Residences Dubai Meydan will offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, complemented by a range of amenities reflecting the Pullman's approach to contemporary living. These will include dedicated meetings and events spaces, a screening room, games room, outdoor kids' area, padel court, three food and drink concepts, as well as fitness and wellness facilities. Homeowners will also enjoy access to the Accor Owner Benefits Programme, extending the ownership experience through a range of privileges across participating Accor hotels and resorts worldwide. The integration of Pullman branded offices will extend the brand's hospitality expertise into the workplace, drawing on Pullman's longstanding positioning at the intersection of corporate travel, business, and modern lifestyles. By bringing residential and commercial environments together, the development reflects the continued evolution of branded real estate towards more integrated ways of living and working. Camil Yazbeck, Global Chief Development Officer for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division at Accor, commented:“Dubai continues to set the pace for real estate innovation and remains a vital growth market for Accor. The signing of Pullman Residences & Offices Dubai Meydan is a proud milestone as we introduce Accor's first branded offices for sale globally, extending our hospitality expertise into a new commercial real estate segment. Together with CITYVIEW Developments, we are building on a strong partnership to introduce new formats that respond to how people increasingly live and work in Dubai. Daniel von Barloewen, Senior Vice President, Global Mixed-Use Development at Accor One Living, commented:“Dubai continues to be one of the most important global markets for Accor, where demand for branded real estate continues to evolve in both depth and sophistication. Pullman Residences & Offices Dubai Meydan reflects that evolution, bringing Pullman's distinctive approach to connection, exchange, and contemporary living into a new mixed-use environment. With several successful Pullman Residences projects globally, we are delighted to further solidify our partnership with CITYVIEW Developments, bringing the Pullman DNA to life across both the residences and offices through design, curated amenities, and services, as well as operations.” Iskander Enikeev, Director of Commercial Strategy at CITYVIEW Developments commented:“Dubai continues to evolve as a global destination for living, business and innovation. With Pullman Residences & Offices Dubai Meydan, our ambition is to create a new generation of mixed-use development in one of the city's most strategically connected locations, offering exceptional views towards Burj Khalifa and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.” At the heart of the project is a significant global first. Pullman Offices Dubai Meydan will introduce the world's first branded office concept under an international hospitality brand, bringing the standards, service culture and experience of hospitality into the workplace. “Our growing partnership with Accor gives us the privilege of pioneering this concept together. As AI continues to transform the way businesses operate, we also intend to integrate AI-driven solutions into the office environment, creating smarter, more efficient and more personalized workplaces. Combining a prime Meydan location, exceptional views, Pullman's international brand strength and technology, our ambition is not simply to develop another premium office building, but to help define the next generation of branded workplaces.” Strategically located in Meydan Horizon, Pullman Residences Dubai Meydan will combine proximity to Downtown Dubai with unobstructed views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Its location provides connectivity to Dubai's principal business, lifestyle, and employment hubs, strengthening the proposition for residents, office owners, and occupiers. The development is approximately five minutes from Downtown Dubai, five to ten minutes from DIFC and 15 to 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport. It will also provide convenient access to Dubai Design District and Dubai Creek and Emaar's newest major retail project is Dubai Square, a futuristic 2.6 million square meter mega-development which is currently under construction at Dubai Creek Harbour, as well as direct connectivity to major arterial roads and key commercial, business and leisure destinations. The project further strengthens the growing partnership between Accor and CITYVIEW Developments, whose portfolio spans the UAE and international markets. Existing projects include Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, Hyde Hotel Bodrum in Türkiye, ibis Styles Tbilisi Center in Georgia and Tbilisi Philharmonic by Mercure Hotel in Georgia. Pullman Hotels & Resorts currently operates more than 150 properties across over 40 countries, with a growing global pipeline of new openings. The brand continues to strengthen its presence in key destinations worldwide, bringing its distinctive approach to exchange and contemporary living to an increasingly diverse range of hospitality and residential projects. ABOUT ACCOR: Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities, and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. ABOUT PULLMAN: Pullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world's most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. ABOUT CITY VIEW Developments: City View Real Estate is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on premium and luxury residential developments in Dubai, with a growing international outlook. The company is currently developing a diverse portfolio across key Dubai destinations, including Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, which is nearing sell-out, alongside projects in Meydan and Downtown at various stages of planning and delivery. City View's portfolio has also received international industry recognition. The company was recognised at the Arabian Property Awards 2026–2027 for two of its developments, with Mövenpick Residences Motor City among the award-winning projects. At the heart of City View's development philosophy is a growing focus on wellness and longevity. Beyond distinctive design and premium amenities, the company aims to create environments that encourage movement, recovery, healthier daily routines, and long-term wellbeing. This approach is increasingly integrated across City View's branded residences and lifestyle-led developments.