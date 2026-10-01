Dubai Chambers Signs Mou With Italy's Assolombarda To Expand Trade And Investment Cooperation

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to expanding international cooperation and building stronger partnerships that support the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and global markets.” President of Assolombarda:“The agreement between Assolombarda and Dubai Chambers creates privileged expansion channels for over 7,000 member companies, reinforcing Dubai as a strategic hub for Italian manufacturing and services in the Gulf region.” Assolombarda plans to open an office in Dubai soon to strengthen bilateral industrial and technological cooperation. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Italy reached AED 51.1 billion in 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 18%. The number of Italian companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by more than 400% over five years. The number of active Italian companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 1,700 by the end of 2025. A total of 160 new Italian companies joined the chamber during H1 2026.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assolombarda, Italy's largest regional business association, which represents the interests of around 7,000 companies across Milan, Lodi, Monza and Brianza, and Pavia. The agreement aims to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, strengthen engagement between the business communities in Dubai and Italy, and open new avenues for partnerships and cooperation between companies in sectors of mutual interest. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed during a business seminar organised by Dubai Chambers at its headquarters in collaboration with Assolombarda. The signing took place in the presence of H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and H.E. Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, with the participation of 80 representatives from companies operating in Dubai and Assolombarda member companies.

The seminar explored opportunities for cooperation and mutual interest across several key sectors. It also provided a platform to exchange perspectives on the aspirations and long-term objectives of both business communities.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated:“We are committed to expanding international cooperation and building stronger partnerships that support the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and global markets. Our efforts also focus on enabling business communities to explore opportunities in priority sectors and build sustainable partnerships that strengthen competitiveness and support international expansion. We remain committed to deepening ties between companies in Dubai and Italy and opening new avenues for cooperation, investment, and shared growth.”

Alvise Biffi, President of Assolombarda, said:“The agreement between Assolombarda and Dubai Chambers creates privileged expansion channels for over 7,000 member companies, reinforcing Dubai as a strategic hub for Italian manufacturing and services in the Gulf region. This initiative transforms traditional bilateral trade into a systemic partnership. Key features include synergies between networks dedicated to family businesses and the launch of an Annual Business Roundtable to ensure continuous, structured cooperation. The deal strengthens ongoing dialogue between Assolombarda and the UAE. Assolombarda will soon open an operational office in Dubai, further consolidating the industrial and technological alliance between Italy and the Emirates.”

The MoU provides for support for business delegation visits and joint events aimed at promoting the exchange of expertise and strengthening institutional and commercial cooperation. These activities will help deepen ties between the two business communities and support the exploration of new opportunities.

The agreement also includes initiatives to support family businesses through cooperation between the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and the Assolombarda Family Business Network. This cooperation will encourage knowledge sharing, the exchange of best practices, and stronger collaboration between family businesses in both markets.

The agreement comes amid growing trade relations between Dubai and Italy. Bilateral non-oil trade reached AED 51.1 billion in 2025, representing growth of 18% compared with 2024. The number of Italian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce also increased by more than 400% over the past five years, reaching 1,700 by the end of 2025. A further 160 new Italian companies joined the chamber during the first half of 2026.

The seminar was attended by 33 prominent Italian companies as part of the Assolombarda delegation to Dubai. During a panel session at the event, participants explored promising sectors for cooperation between companies in Dubai and Assolombarda member companies. The discussion also highlighted Dubai's competitive advantages as a base for growth and the regional and global expansion of Italian companies, including its advanced business environment, strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and diverse investment and commercial opportunities, particularly in the digital economy.

The meeting was also attended by Veronica Squinzi, Vice President of Assolombarda in charge of Internationalization, who delivered a presentation on Assolombarda's production ecosystem and supply chains; Mattia Macellari, President of Small Industry; Federico Chiarini, President of the Young Entrepreneurs Group; and Massimo Di Amato, the President's Delegate for Circular Economy and Environmental Technologies.

The seminar explored opportunities to build on the complementary strengths of Dubai and Italy across industry, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It also examined how the industrial, technological, and investment expertise of both business communities can help create new pathways for sustainable growth and strengthen competitiveness.

The session highlighted the role of emerging technologies, including Agentic AI, in transforming business models, improving operational efficiency, and supporting better decision-making. Participants also discussed ways to help companies adopt new technological solutions and scale innovation across borders.

The discussions emphasised the importance of collaboration between institutions, start-ups, and investors, including through joint ventures and business incubator programmes, in accelerating innovation and facilitating the exchange of expertise. Participants also addressed the role of family businesses and ways to support their long-term sustainability by balancing the preservation of their legacy with the adoption of modern technologies.