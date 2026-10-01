Corteva's Market Cap Tumbles By Over $42B Today CTVA Stock Hits Record Low



Corteva shareholders received one Vylor share for every CTVA share held as of the Sept. 24, 2026 record date.

Corteva is targeting $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion in standalone sales for full-year 2029. Vylor began trading as an independent company with a $19 billion technology pipeline.

Shares of Corteva (CTVA) crashed 83% to an all-time low on Thursday as the agricultural giant completed the spin-off of its seed and genetics business, Vylor (VYLR).

Corteva shareholders received one Vylor share for every Corteva share they held as of September 24. After the spin-off, CTVA's market cap shrank by more than $42 billion.

Why Did The Companies Spin Off?

Corteva first announced the separation exactly one year ago, on Oct. 1, 2025. Management said the seed and crop-protection markets were evolving differently and believed that two independent companies could focus their investment, strategy, and capital on their respective businesses more effectively.

Corteva now becomes a pure-play crop-protection company with products spanning herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and biologicals. Its pipeline is valued at around $11 billion.

At its investor day last month, Corteva projected standalone sales to grow from about $7.8 billion in 2026 to between $8.4 billion and $8.7 billion by 2029. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to rise from roughly $1.3 billion to between $1.45 billion and $1.65 billion, with EBITDA margins exceeding 18% by 2029.

Vylor Begins Trading

Vylor began trading on Thursday under the ticker VYLR. The stock opened at $66 and is currently trading at around $70.

The seed company, with a $19 billion technology pipeline, plans 12 major technology-platform launches across corn, soybeans and wheat over the next decade. Its Xpedite hybrid-wheat technology is expected in late 2027, followed by new corn platforms in 2028.

Vylor expects net sales of approximately $11.2 billion to $11.9 billion by 2029, with operating EBITDA of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion. Its licensing business is also expected to generate more than $500 million in gross income in 2027 and approach $2 billion by 2040.

Retail's Take On CTVA

Retail sentiment for CTVA on Stocktwits trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. CTVA was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

CTVA shares have slumped around 81% so far in 2026.

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