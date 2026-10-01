Micron CEO Says 'We Cannot Fulfill The Demand' As Supply Tightness Extends Through 2028
|Firm
|Rating
|Price Target
|JPMorgan
|Overweight
|$1,540
|Morgan Stanley
|Overweight
|$1,200
|TD Cowen
|Buy
|$1,600
|RBC Capital
|Outperform
|$1,500
|DA Davidson
|Buy
|$2,100
|Mizuho
|Outperform
|$1,400
In a note to investors cited by TheFly, JPMorgan said the quarter as a“decisive beat-and-raise” and added that Micron's improved outlook for supply-demand conditions, alongside a shift toward greater capital returns, supports a“strong multi-year earnings power narrative from here.” The firm also said it materially raised its estimates.
Micron's Earnings Beat Moderates
Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore said the size of Micron's earnings beats has moderated. After beating and guiding ahead of consensus on earnings per share by 20% to 40% over the previous three quarters, Micron beat by 5% and guided 6% above consensus this time.
That could represent“the new normal as Micron's visibility improves,” Moore said. He added that while sequential improvement has slowed, the“strength in the business continues to shine through” and the duration of the cycle is“still underappreciated by some.”
Micron Has A 'Strong Roadmap' In AI Data Centers
TD Cowen highlighted revenue guidance that came in well above expectations and an earnings beat despite higher incentive compensation. The firm also pointed to improving demand durability, while noting that gross margins could approach a peak in mid-2027.
RBC Capital said tighter supply-demand conditions in 2027 and 2028 could reflect stronger demand and diminishing benefits from DRAM process migration. DA Davidson similarly argued that the prospect of tighter conditions in 2028 extends the potential runway for strong memory pricing and earnings growth.
Mizuho pointed to Micron's“strong roadmap” in AI data centers and its extended demand visibility.
MU stock has gained over 260% year-to-date and jumped almost 470% in the last 12 months.
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