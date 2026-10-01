CICA Media Forum Participants Tour Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Participants of the CICA Media Forum, themed“Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” have toured Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku today.

This was reflected in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, during the tour, guests were provided with detailed information about the exhibitions showcasing the rich political legacy and state-building activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern, independent Azerbaijan, as well as his contributions to the country's socio-political, socio-economic, and cultural development.

The participants also got acquainted with the center's activities, the rich historical and cultural heritage preserved there, key stages in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, the architectural concept of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and various exhibitions showcasing Azerbaijan's history, culture, and national heritage.