EV Charging Cable Market To Reach $5.63 Billion By 2033 At 15.8% CAGR As High-Power DC Charging Drives Demand For Liquid-Cooled Cables

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Charging Cable Market by Power Supply, Charging Level, Application, Mode of Charging, Connector Type, Cable Length, Cable Type, Shape, Diameter, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV charging cable market is projected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2026 to $5.63 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 15.8%, according to the new report "EV Charging Cable Market by Power Supply, Charging Level, Application, Mode of Charging, Connector Type, Cable Length, Cable Type, Shape, Diameter, and Region – Global Forecast to 2033"

Growth is driven by investment in high-power charging infrastructure, the move by automakers to high-voltage vehicle architectures, and government-backed charger rollouts. As charging power rises, demand is moving toward cables over 20 mm in diameter and liquid-cooled high-power designs that can handle higher currents safely.

Charging network operators and automakers are also scaling their infrastructure plans. In February 2025, IONNA LLC officially launched its nationwide charging network and subsequently reaffirmed plans to deploy more than 30,000 ultra-fast charging bays across North America. The initiative is supported by BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. IONNA chargers will deliver up to 400 kW, increasing demand for high-current cable assemblies, larger conductor cross-sections and advanced thermal management.

Market Drivers: High-Power Infrastructure and High-Voltage EVs



Investment in high-power EV charging infrastructure

Automakers moving to high-voltage vehicle architectures

Government-backed charging infrastructure rollouts More semi-public and workplace charging

Market Opportunities: Liquid Cooling, Megawatt Charging and Smart Cables



Charge point operators adopting liquid-cooled cables

More megawatt charging systems for electric trucks

Growing replacement demand for charging cables Adoption of smart, sensor-integrated cables

Market Challenges: Heat, Standards and Material Costs



Thermal management at ultra-high current ratings

Fragmented global connector and communication standards Volatile conductor and insulation material costs

Charging Infrastructure Context

The report notes that:



Tesla grew its Supercharger network from about 17,000 connectors in 2020 to more than 70,000 worldwide in 2025.

The U.S. may need about 1.2 million public chargers by 2030, compared with about 230,000–240,000 today. IONNA plans to deploy more than 30,000 ultra-fast charging bays across North America.

Market Segmentation



Power Supply: AC charging, DC charging

Charging Level: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3

Mode: Mode 1 & 2, Mode 3, Mode 4

Connector Type: Type 1, Type 2, CCS1, CCS2, CHAdeMO, GB/T, NACS

Cable Type: Normal charging, high-power charging, liquid-cooled high-power charging

Application: Private charging, public charging

Length: 2–5 m, 6–10 m, over 10 m

Diameter: Under 10 mm, 10–20 mm, over 20 mm

Shape: Straight, coiled

Jacket Material: Rubber, TPE, PVC Region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America

Key Attributes:

