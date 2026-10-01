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EV Charging Cable Market To Reach $5.63 Billion By 2033 At 15.8% CAGR As High-Power DC Charging Drives Demand For Liquid-Cooled Cables


2026-10-01 11:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new Research and Markets report profiles 24 companies, including TE Connectivity, LEONI, Aptiv, Yazaki and Prysmian Group. It finds AC charging cables lead the market today, while large-diameter and liquid-cooled high-power cables grow fastest.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Charging Cable Market by Power Supply, Charging Level, Application, Mode of Charging, Connector Type, Cable Length, Cable Type, Shape, Diameter, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV charging cable market is projected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2026 to $5.63 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 15.8%, according to the new report "EV Charging Cable Market by Power Supply, Charging Level, Application, Mode of Charging, Connector Type, Cable Length, Cable Type, Shape, Diameter, and Region – Global Forecast to 2033"

Growth is driven by investment in high-power charging infrastructure, the move by automakers to high-voltage vehicle architectures, and government-backed charger rollouts. As charging power rises, demand is moving toward cables over 20 mm in diameter and liquid-cooled high-power designs that can handle higher currents safely.

Charging network operators and automakers are also scaling their infrastructure plans. In February 2025, IONNA LLC officially launched its nationwide charging network and subsequently reaffirmed plans to deploy more than 30,000 ultra-fast charging bays across North America. The initiative is supported by BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. IONNA chargers will deliver up to 400 kW, increasing demand for high-current cable assemblies, larger conductor cross-sections and advanced thermal management.

Market Drivers: High-Power Infrastructure and High-Voltage EVs

  • Investment in high-power EV charging infrastructure
  • Automakers moving to high-voltage vehicle architectures
  • Government-backed charging infrastructure rollouts
  • More semi-public and workplace charging

Market Opportunities: Liquid Cooling, Megawatt Charging and Smart Cables

  • Charge point operators adopting liquid-cooled cables
  • More megawatt charging systems for electric trucks
  • Growing replacement demand for charging cables
  • Adoption of smart, sensor-integrated cables

Market Challenges: Heat, Standards and Material Costs

  • Thermal management at ultra-high current ratings
  • Fragmented global connector and communication standards
  • Volatile conductor and insulation material costs

Charging Infrastructure Context

The report notes that:

  • Tesla grew its Supercharger network from about 17,000 connectors in 2020 to more than 70,000 worldwide in 2025.
  • The U.S. may need about 1.2 million public chargers by 2030, compared with about 230,000–240,000 today.
  • IONNA plans to deploy more than 30,000 ultra-fast charging bays across North America.

Market Segmentation

  • Power Supply: AC charging, DC charging
  • Charging Level: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3
  • Mode: Mode 1 & 2, Mode 3, Mode 4
  • Connector Type: Type 1, Type 2, CCS1, CCS2, CHAdeMO, GB/T, NACS
  • Cable Type: Normal charging, high-power charging, liquid-cooled high-power charging
  • Application: Private charging, public charging
  • Length: 2–5 m, 6–10 m, over 10 m
  • Diameter: Under 10 mm, 10–20 mm, over 20 mm
  • Shape: Straight, coiled
  • Jacket Material: Rubber, TPE, PVC
  • Region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 330
Forecast Period 2026 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.01 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.63 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8%
Regions Covered Global


Company Profiled

  • TE Connectivity
  • Leoni AG
  • Aptiv
  • Yazaki Corporation
  • Prysmian
  • Brugg Group
  • Huber+Suhner
  • Phoenix Contact
  • Sinbon Electronics
  • Coroflex
  • Teison Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Eland Cables
  • System Wire and Cable
  • Dyden Corporation
  • EV Cables Ltd.
  • Manlon Polymers
  • Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Elkem ASA
  • Allwyn Cables
  • Hwatek Wires and Cable Co. Ltd.
  • Shanghai Mida EV Power Co. Ltd.
  • Caledonian Cables
  • Zhengzhou Saichuan Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Suzhou Yihang Electronic Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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