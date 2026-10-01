Advanced Phase Change Materials Market 2026-2034: Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast Revenue To Reach $4.8 Billion As Energy Efficiency And EV Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report by Type, Form, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global advanced phase change materials market reached USD 2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.8 Billion by 2034. The market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.23% during 2026-2034. Rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, stronger sustainability commitments, vehicle electrification, and advancements in thermal management technologies are supporting global market expansion.

Advanced phase change materials (PCMs) are gaining traction across building and construction, packaging, HVAC, textiles, electronics, healthcare, automotive, and renewable energy applications. Their thermal energy storage and temperature regulation capabilities help organizations improve system performance, reduce energy consumption, and meet increasingly stringent environmental requirements.

Key Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Growth Drivers

Energy efficiency remains a major market catalyst, particularly in buildings and infrastructure. Advanced PCMs are increasingly incorporated into concrete, insulation, and other construction materials to improve thermal performance and reduce heating and cooling requirements. Growing investment in green buildings, rapid urbanization, and the deployment of smart grid facilities are expected to create additional opportunities for PCM manufacturers and technology providers.

Sustainable development initiatives are also accelerating product adoption. Businesses and public authorities are seeking thermal management technologies that support lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced reliance on conventional heating and cooling systems. This trend is increasing demand across construction, transportation, renewable energy, cold chain logistics, and industrial energy storage.

In the automotive sector, advanced PCMs are being adopted in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, especially within battery packs and thermal management systems. Effective temperature control can improve battery efficiency, operational safety, and service life. Continued vehicle electrification is therefore expected to strengthen demand for advanced PCM technologies throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare applications represent another important growth area. Advanced PCMs are used in medical devices and temperature-controlled packaging to maintain required thermal conditions. In textiles, they are integrated into sportswear, outdoor fabrics, and garments to improve thermal comfort. Renewable energy operators are also deploying PCM-based thermal energy storage systems to support consistent power generation and improve energy utilization.

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into:



Organic PCM

Inorganic PCM Bio-Based PCM

Organic PCM accounted for the largest market segment in 2025. Demand is being supported by applications in HVAC, textiles, packaging, electronics, and energy-efficient construction. Advances in material science are improving thermal properties, durability, and commercial viability, while government measures promoting energy conservation are encouraging broader adoption.

Inorganic PCM continues to attract demand due to its thermal conductivity and stability across energy storage, automotive, aerospace, and construction applications. The focus on waste heat recovery and industrial thermal management is expected to support this segment. Bio-based PCM is also gaining momentum as companies seek renewable materials that can help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and meet carbon reduction targets.

By form, the market includes encapsulated and non-encapsulated PCM. Encapsulated PCM represented the largest segment, supported by improvements in leakage protection, material stability, and controlled thermal performance. Expanding use in textiles, electronics, energy storage, and building materials is encouraging investment in more efficient and cost-effective encapsulation technologies.

Non-encapsulated PCM remains relevant because of its cost-effectiveness, straightforward integration, and availability across different melting temperatures. Demand is particularly strong in construction materials, bulk thermal storage, and temperature regulation systems requiring customized formulations.

Key application categories include:



Building and Construction

Packaging

HVAC

Textiles

Electronics Others

Building and construction held the largest share of the advanced phase change materials market. The segment is benefiting from tighter building energy standards, increasing green construction activity, and demand for materials that reduce heating and cooling loads. Packaging, HVAC, textiles, and electronics are also expected to record sustained growth as temperature control and energy efficiency become higher operational priorities.

Regional Market Outlook

The report evaluates Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe accounted for the largest market share, supported by strict energy efficiency regulations, climate targets, sustainable construction programs, and incentives for low-carbon technologies. The region's growing use of solar and wind power is also increasing demand for thermal energy storage solutions.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to offer significant growth opportunities through investment in energy-efficient buildings, electric mobility, electronics manufacturing, renewable energy infrastructure, and temperature-controlled logistics. Emerging markets in Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also adopting advanced thermal management technologies as urban development and energy requirements increase.

Competitive Landscape

Leading advanced phase change materials companies are investing in R&D to enhance thermal performance, stability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Strategic priorities include customized product development, partnerships with manufacturers and end-users, expanded production capacity, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies are also strengthening their presence in high-growth sectors and developing environmentally responsible PCM solutions for sustainable buildings, transportation systems, and energy storage applications.

Key market participants include:



BASF SE

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Climator Sweden AB

Croda International Plc

Phase Change Material Products Limited

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RGEES, LLC.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Salca BV SGL Group

Continued innovation, supportive environmental policies, and expanding applications across construction, automotive, healthcare, renewable energy, and industrial systems are expected to maintain strong momentum in the global advanced phase change materials market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 Export

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Price Trends

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Organic PCM

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Inorganic PCM

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bio-Based PCM

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Encapsulated

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Encapsulated

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Building and Construction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 HVAC

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Textiles

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Electronics

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Advanced Phase Change Materials Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 BASF SE

11.3.2 Cryopak

11.3.3 Entropy Solutions

11.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3.5 Outlast Technologies LLC

11.3.6 Climator Sweden AB

11.3.7 Croda International Plc

11.3.8 Phase Change Material Products Limited

11.3.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions

11.3.10 Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.3.11 RGEES, LLC.

11.3.12 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

11.3.13 Salca BV

11.3.14 SGL Group

List of Figures [45]

List of Tables [8]

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